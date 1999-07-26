Excite@Home to Sponsor TVN PPV Event

San Francisco -- Excite@Home will be the exclusive Internet

sponsor of TVN Entertainment Corp.'s August Cirque du Soleil: Quidam pay-per-view

event.

As event sponsor, Internet portal Excite's logo will appear

on all PPV-event promotional materials, including posters, print ads and cable affiliate

materials, the company said.

In addition, visitors to the portal site (www.excite.com) will have the opportunity to enter

a special Cirque du Soleil-themed sweepstakes.

The grand prize is a trip for two to see a live Cirque du

Soleil performance in the United States. TVN will award Cirque du Soleil merchandise to

second- and third-prize winners.

"Having this special pay-per-view event prominently

mentioned on Excite.com -- which is seen by millions of Internet users every day --

combined with this sensational contest will provide us with tremendous

word-of-mouth," TVN senior vice president of new programming development and

distribution Steve Rockabrand said in a prepared statement.

The deal marks the second PPV-event sponsorship for Excite.

The company will be one of several sponsors for TVKO's Sept. 18 Oscar De La Hoya-Felix

Trinidad welterweight PPV-boxing event.

In other TVN news, the company is sponsoring an August PPV

sweepstakes that will award a cable customer a grand-prize trip for two to New Orleans

during Mardi Gras 2000.

PPV viewers can enter the sweepstakes by ordering any PPV

movie or event on TVN during the month of August. TVN has prepared a number of turnkey

materials for its cable affiliates to use to promote the sweepstakes on a local level,

including customizable ad slicks, cross-channel spots and radio spots.

TVN will also provide sweepstakes premiums to its

affiliates upon request for use in local promotions or as internal

customer-service-representative incentive rewards.

"We're always looking for creative ways to enhance the

pay-per-view experience for consumers," TVN senior vice president of affiliate sales

and marketing David Sears said in a prepared statement.

"This promotion offers consumers a chance to win a

great trip to New Orleans, or other prizes, while allowing our cable affiliates an

opportunity to create goodwill in their communities by tying in on a local level with this

exciting sweepstakes," he added.