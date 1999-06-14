Excite@Home Gets Rolling On Broadband-Enhanced Ads

The newly formed Excite@Home is wasting no time exploiting

the growing reach of high-speed connectivity via DSL links, as well as cable links,

especially in efforts to promote the benefits of broadband-enhanced advertising.

While the branded @Home Network service continues to carry

content and advertising on its site targeted exclusively to customers of its cable

affiliates, the Excite side of the combined companies has launched a "broadband"

portal, ExciteXtreme.com.

That portal will guide high-speed users from the

digital-subscriber-line-access side, as well as the cable side, to broadband content and

rich-media advertising.

"You'll see some things on the ExciteXtreme portal

that you see on @Home, as well as things on @Home that are exclusive to @Home

subscribers," said Hilmi Ozguc, vice president of Excite@Home's "Enliven"

business unit and a cofounder of Enliven's predecessor firm, Narrative Communications

Corp., which was acquired by @Home last year.

"All of those details are still being worked out, but

clearly, we are going to have a very broad-based broadband-content offering," Ozguc

added.

No matter what content distinctions are worked out between

the two portals, the combination gives the company a head start in leveraging a mass of

users from all high-speed-access platforms for the sale of broadband-enhanced advertising,

Ozguc said.

"The problem with selling this type of advertising was

that there were only a few thousand subscribers, but now, the numbers are going to go

through the roof," he added.

Nor are the companies depending solely on the emergence of

a massive base of broadband users to begin leveraging the rich-media approach to

advertising that Enliven has pioneered in the narrowband space.

Here again, the Excite connection is a major boon to @Home

by giving it real estate to sell in the dial-up domain as Enliven goes about the business

it has built as a provider of a full range of tools and support services to the

advertising community.

"There's a real crisis brewing in online advertising,

even though it's growing at an enormous pace," Ozguc said. "The latest surveys

of ad performance are finding that the click-through response rate on banner ads has

dropped to under 1 percent, after peaking at between 2 percent and 3 percent."

Where banners were initially a novelty that drew curious

users to click for more information, their ubiquitous presence has now made them part of

the background that people tend to ignore, Ozguc noted.

Thus, even as advertising revenues are expected to double

in 1999 from last year's level of a little more than $1 billion, advertisers are looking

for better ways to make an impact without waiting for a broadband-enabled marketplace to

develop, he added.

"High-speed access allows you to do a whole lot of

things, like running video- and audio-enabled ads in big windows that are closer to the

look of advertising on TV, only with an interactive component," Ozguc said.

"But that's only one leg of our efforts," he

added. "What we've been doing over the past two years or so is developing ways to

bring the narrowband world closer to this type of capability."

Enliven's technology allows advertisers to go beyond the

traditional banner-style Internet ad and to create pop-up ads with video and audio

segments that play on the Web page the user is accessing, without requiring the user to

jump to the advertiser's Web site or to download a special streaming-media plug-in.

"The No. 1 problem we had to solve was how to provide

a richer-media experience without requiring people to stop and download software,"

Ogzuc noted. The solution was to develop a very thin software player using Java that

downloads with the Web page carrying the ad.

"The Enliven player only uses a 15-kilobyte piece of

Java code, and it can run on any operating system," Ogzuc said.

This innovation also required that the firm develop a

streaming technique that wouldn't download more information than the thin player could

handle at one time. This required a very different type of streaming technique from that

used, for example, by the popular RealNetworks Inc. system, in which the player residing

on the user's machine has about 2 megabytes of code.

The cross-pollination under way in the Excite@Home domain

also extends into the e-commerce and advertising support that IBM Corp. is offering to the

Web community through its Internet-media division, noted Bill Pence, director of

development for the IBM unit.

Along with using Enliven as one of the tools the division

applies in helping companies to develop media-rich advertising and Web sites, IBM is

employing MatchLogic Inc.'s market-tracking tools, supplied through Excite, to help its

customers maximize returns on advertising investment, Pence added.

"MatchLogic supplies the online profiling of users --

their choices in the use of ads and in purchases through e-commerce," Pence said.

"We can target ads to users based on the interests they show when they visit sites

that are tracked with this technology."

Both Pence and Ogzuc stressed the fact that with improving

technology, the wide-scale availability of 56-kilobit-per-second dial-up access and

ever-improving computer power at the premises, the move to media-rich advertising and

e-commerce is now well under way, even before broadband access is available on a

mass-market basis.

"A year ago, companies were experimenting with the

tools we've developed to enable a richer-media advertising experience over narrowband

connections. And today, they're putting those tools to use on a very wide scale,"

Ogzuc said, noting that 120 of the Fortune 500 companies are now using Enliven technology

in advertising on their Web sites.

A recent Grey Interactive/ASI Interactive Research study

sponsored by Intel Corp., Softbank Interactive Marketing and the Advertising Research

Foundation found that the type of "pop-up" ad supported by Enliven was the most

effective ad model tested.

The recall rate for such ads was 76 percent, compared with

51 percent for banners, and the larger ad model also generated a 44 percent higher

click-through rate than banner ads, researchers reported.

Of the 2,400 consumer and business users queried, 56

percent of consumers said they liked the advertising. Business users were far more

negative, with only 26 percent registering positive responses to such advertising, the

study found, although the click-through rate was strong even on the business side.

But such advertising has its limits, with small video

windows producing less-than-fluid-motion pictures and audio well below the

near-compact-disc quality that comes with broadband access.

This is why broadband is beginning to be a hot topic in the

content and e-commerce communities on the Internet, Macromedia Inc. spokeswoman Andrea

Coffey said.

"Researchers are finding that advertising offered at

quality levels made possible by access speeds four times or better above dial-up generate

18 times the recall levels of GIF [graphic interface format] banners," Coffey noted.

Macromedia has drawn closer to the Excite@Home sphere in a

multipronged deal that will produce tie-ins between the creative tools and Web sites of

the two entities.

For example, Coffey said, Macromedia's "Director"

-- a leading creative tool used in the development of multimedia and Web content -- will

be tightly coupled to the Enliven tools, making it easier for content developers to add

advertising hooks that will support enhanced-advertising capabilities.

"We're also working out a traffic-sharing agreement

that will link shockwave.com with the @Home and Excite portals," she noted.

Shockwave.com -- started more than one year ago as a

"skunk works" portal for users of Macromedia's tool kit who were pushing the

envelope in developing enhanced media -- has now become a full-fledged commercial

operation, representing still another place where high-speed-access customers can go to

find content that has been optimized for broadband.