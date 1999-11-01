Excite@Home Buys Blue Mt. Eyeballs

Excite@Home Corp.'s deal to pay $780 million or more for

online-greeting-card giant Blue Mountain Arts Inc. netted a lot more than animated

Halloween and Gandhi's birthday wishes.

In Boulder, Colo.-based Blue Mountain, Excite@Home last

week grabbed one of the most-visited commercial sites on the Internet, and it sees as the

opportunity to leverage that traffic into more subscriptions for its broadband-access

service and more online product sales.

The Bluemountain.com Web site attracts some 9 million

visitors monthly, making it one of the 15 most-visited sites on the Internet. It holds an

estimated 65 percent of the booming market for online greeting cards.

According to Web market watcher Media Metrix Inc., Blue

Mountain trailed only retailer Amazon.com Inc. and auction site eBay Inc. among

electronic-commerce sites, even though it does not charge for its products.

Bluemountain.com also handles some 1 million daily online

transactions related to gift-giving events and an international spectrum of known events

and holidays, including AIDS Awareness Week, Flute Day, the Tibetan Buddhist New Year and

Girl Scouts founder Juliette Low's birthday.

Excite@Home president George Bell said the acquisition

enables his company to create new e-commerce opportunities with Blue Mountain's existing

customer base, plus new services such as online calendars.

Because many of the site's cards are sent in conjunction

with gift-giving opportunities, Bell wants to add a concurrent ability for the sender to

buy and send gifts, flowers or anything that generates revenue.

Besides its English-language site, Blue Mountain also

maintains versions of its greeting-card sites in Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese,

Chinese, Japanese and Korean.

Blue Mountain was founded in 1971 as a poster-printing

business by Steven Schutz and his wife, Susan Polis Schutz, a physics expert and a poet,

respectively. The company also has an established "meat space" business as a

publisher of poetry books by authors ranging from the unknown to Leonard Nimoy.

Excite@Home will issue about 11 million new common shares,

worth some $430 million, and pay another $350 million cash for Blue Mountain. Blue

Mountain could also get up to another $270 million in stock if it meets certain

performance targets over the coming holiday season.

The companies said they expected to close the deal before

year's end.

Excite@Home last week also padded its e-commerce lineup and

investment portfolio, announcing three-year distribution agreements totaling $34 million

in fees with Internet retailers Proflowers.com, an online florist; candy purveyor Dan's

Chocolates; and Lucidity Inc., a provider of online private-label gift certificates.

Excite@Home also made undisclosed investments in Proflowers

and Lucidity.