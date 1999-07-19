Excite, Puma Back De La Hoya Fight

The Sept. 18 Oscar De La Hoya-Felix Trinidad pay-per-view

fight has drawn several major, nontraditional PPV-event sponsors from the Internet and

retail-sneaker businesses.

Internet portal Excite Inc., computer-software company

Golden Ram and sneaker retailer Puma will join Anheuser-Busch Inc.'s Budweiser Beer as the

first of what could be several top-line sponsors for the

world-welterweight-champion-unification fight, TVKO vice president and general manager Dan

York said.

Excite will be TVKO's official online partner, and it will

preside over a number of Internet-related promotions and campaigns. The company will build

a special Web site for the event featuring fight-camp diaries from the boxers, as well as

frequent chats with both champions.

Also, the company will provide downloadable footage of past

Trinidad and De La Hoya fights, as well as streamed-video footage from the camps. And it

will provide a live video stream of TVKO's two-day barker-channel preview show leading up

to the event, York said.

An online sweepstakes with a free trip to the fight as its

grand prize will appear on the site, as well.

Puma will provide a multimillion-dollar, target-marketed

television-ad campaign promoting the PPV event, York said. In addition, the company will

provide retail tie-ins within sporting-goods stores around the country.

Golden Ram will also provide marketing and promotional

support for the event, York added. And Budweiser will tag its national television ads with

promos for the fight.

"De La Hoya-Trinidad is as good as a boxing and

sporting event can get," York said. "It has generated unprecedented interest

from consumer brands that are new not only to boxing, but to PPV."

He added that TVKO is "in discussions" with major

companies in other business categories for potential fight sponsorships.

The company, however, has yet to reach a distribution

agreement with Viewer's Choice for the bout. York did say that TVKO is "close to

finalizing a deal with Viewer's Choice," and that it could be completed by this week.