Event Sales Already Slam 1998 Intake

It only took six months for the pay-per-view events

category to beat last year's total sales, generating more than $267 million on the

back of boxing and wrestling events, according to Showtime Event Television figures.

But while the category is having a stellar year, SET

executives are concerned that the industry is still too dependent on boxing and wrestling,

and that it needs to develop other franchises to remain vibrant.

The $267 million is 11 percent more than the $241 million

total that was generated last year and more than double the $125 million the category

generated in the first half of 1998.

The boxing and wrestling genres continued to represent the

lion's share of PPV revenue, with $120 million and $140 million, respectively.

Collectively, boxing and wrestling represented approximately 98 percent of PPV-event

revenue generated from January through June 1999.

With at least three major boxing events still to come -- a

Sept. 18 Oscar De La Hoya-Felix Trinidad bout, a proposed Nov. 13 Evander Holyfield-Lennox

Lewis rematch and a proposed December Mike Tyson fight -- as well as at least eight major

wrestling events scheduled, the prospects for even more revenue are great.

"These record-setting numbers clearly prove that the

pay-per-view industry is strong and healthy, and that the enormous interest in boxing and

wrestling continues to drive the category," SET executive vice president and general

manager Mark Greenberg said.

Yet despite the category's strong 1999 performance,

Greenberg said, the industry still falls short when it comes to developing new and

exclusive PPV-event franchises. The industry has been unsuccessful in developing other

event genres with the exception of PPV concerts, and that category has produced more

misses than hits.

Greenberg said the industry needs to nurture more niches to

expand the category. "I'm still bullish on the other categories, but right now,

people aren't willing to invest, market and build those events," he added.

"But we feel that this success suggests that there is an opportunity to achieve

greater results through the development of a wider array of special-event

programming."

Greenberg also said the event category would continue to be

a major PPV-revenue source even with the uncertain future surrounding the movie category.

"It will be interesting to see how PPV movies will

perform, particularly with competition from [electronic video recorder] TiVo [Inc.] and

other alternative delivery technologies," Greenberg said. "The event business

could become an even more proprietary franchise for PPV."

According to the study, revenue generated by

first-half-1999 PPV-boxing events ($120 million) represented a 715 percent increase over

the same period in 1998 ($15 million).

Wrestling represented more than 53 percent of the revenue

for the entire PPV-event business, and it eclipsed last year's wrestling revenue for

the same period by 47 percent ($95 million).

Concerts generated $4.2 million from seven events, versus

$5 million from nine events last year.