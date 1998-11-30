Even with Oprah, Oxygen Faces Tough Launch

Even with the talent of Geraldine Laybourne, Oprah Winfrey

and Marcy Carsey behind it, the odds are stacked against a stand-alone, independent cable

network like Oxygen, according to cable-industry observers.

Last week, Winfrey's Harpo Entertainment Group and

Carsey-Werner-Mandabach struck a deal to invest in and produce programming for upcoming

women's network Oxygen.

Both companies are also committing content from their

libraries to the network when it becomes available -- fare such as Roseanne, Cybill

and Grace Under Fire.

Oxygen -- which is set to launch Jan. 1, 2000 -- will

target women with both informational and entertainment programming. As such, it could be

the first major rival to Lifetime Television.

The network -- which, to date, lacks the financial backing

of any MSOs or huge cable-programming dynasties -- will have seven hours per day of

original fare, as well as product from the two libraries, and it will deliver news, talk,

comedy, drama and sports.

So far, Oxygen, which will offer "modest" launch

fees, has inked one carriage deal, with Tele-Communications Inc. From Oxygen's debut

through the year 2002, TCI will launch the women's network in 7 million homes, both

analog and digital.

TCI's rollout -- which includes launch fees -- does

have strings attached: It hinges on Oxygen doing deals with other MSOs to secure carriage

in at least 5 million homes within a set time, according to Laybourne, who does not expect

that to be an obstacle.

"Distribution, distribution, distribution: That's

the question," said Jedd Palmer, former senior vice president of programming for

MediaOne, who has seen Oxygen's pitch. "In the past 24 months, who has been able

to bring a stand-alone network or pair of networks to market and get a liftoff?"

Unlike other programming services, Oxygen, to date, has no

MSO investor-partners to jump-start its distribution. Its other daunting challenge is that

it will be an independent network without the leverage, or infrastructure and economies of

scale, of a giant parent programmer.

As it stands now, unless a surprise partner like a major

cable programmer comes in, Oxygen will have to build an affiliate-sales force and back

office from scratch.

"The infrastructure doesn't worry me in the

slightest," Laybourne said, adding that she expects Oxygen to be in 50 million homes

in five years. "I know how organizations run; I feel good without a big

infrastructure."

And Laybourne won't have the clout -- or luxury -- of

packaging her new channel with an existing cable-network stable, the way that a Discovery

Communications Inc., MTV Networks or Turner Broadcasting System Inc. can.

Laybourne -- who made Nickelodeon a kids' TV

juggernaut before becoming president of The Walt Disney Co.'s cable unit -- said she

is up to the tough challenge of launching a new network in a channel-crunched world.

"Everything that's good and big is hard,"

said Laybourne, who left Disney earlier this year to start Oxygen Media.

"Nothing's been easy for me."

Oxygen, which is still seeking investors, also plans to

convince operators to pay a rich 20 cents to 25 cents per subscriber, per month in license

fees, according to several sources.

However, Laybourne said that rate was only 19 cents.

Still, that's a pricey rate card -- even higher than

those for popular and established services, such as A&E Network and Discovery Channel

-- those sources added. It's unclear how that rate card would fit into any launch

fees that Oxygen pays out.

While sources maintained that Oxygen is also looking to

convince systems to switch out Lifetime for it, Laybourne flatly denied that.

Pushing for analog carriage, Laybourne has already had

talks with Comcast Corp., Falcon Cable TV Corp. and Time Warner Cable, among others.

TCI president and chief operating officer Leo J. Hindery

Jr. described Oxygen as TCI's "last great analog launch." But neither he

nor Laybourne could specify yet how many of TCI's 7 million homes for Oxygen will be

analog, rather than digital. Hindery is bullish on Oxygen, predicting that it will offer

"stunning, good programming," uniquely tied to its own online sites.

"[A total of] 50 percent of my audience is

women," he said. "That category, to be frank, is dramatically underserved. There

are more channels delivered to ethnic populations than to this category."

Hindery also acknowledged that Laybourne has a tough row to

hoe with a stand-alone network.

"I know the odds, the risk," Hindery said.

"Everyone says you have to own 10 of these [networks to succeed]. People have to get

real here and help [Laybourne] out."

Laybourne -- whose other investors include America Online

Inc. and ABC Inc. -- said Oxygen will be a brand "that is an advocate for

women."

She added, "What we did for kids with Nickelodeon is

what we're going to do with this."

Laybourne said she and Carsey approached Winfrey about

being part of Oxygen.

"She has 13 years' worth of focus groups every

single day, with 700 women," Laybourne said. "She understood what we were doing

instantly."

Laybourne added that while women watch more television in a

week than men do, they watch less cable than men do.

Women's programming, however, has been a tough sell to

cable operators. In a recent Myers Research Group study, 64 percent of cable operators

said they feel that the amount of programming on cable for women is "just

right."

"There is still a prejudice against women's

programming," said AMC Networks president Kate McEnroe, whose female-targeted Romance

Classics just crossed the 20 million-subscriber mark.

But several MSO officials were upbeat about what Oxygen can

bring to the table.

"It's going to make a connection with women who

are starved for that connection," said Pam Burton, Prime Cable's director of

marketing. "Watching Oprah, you feel that she's like your girlfriend next

door."

At Charter Communications Inc., vice president of

programming Patty McCaskill said, "We certainly believe that there is room for more

programming targeted toward women. And these are three women [Laybourne, Winfrey and

Carsey] who have very strong and successful track records. That indicates that this

channel is a reality."

While acknowledging that Laybourne and her new partners

have a big challenge in launching a stand-alone network, consultant Rob Stengel said,

"It's a real uphill strategy, but they bring a lot of assets to bear on the

mission."

Oxygen has several program blocks planned. In the morning,

"The Hive" will be talk-oriented. In midday will come "Working Lunch,"

for working mothers and entrepreneurs. The late afternoon will center on teens, while an

early evening block will have comedy. Primetime will feature a movie with a host.

"This is a dynamite digital channel, but where is the

space on analog for it?" Palmer asked.