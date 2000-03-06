Even AT&T Can Suffer a Phone Glitch

For anyone who has doubts about the level of difficulty

connected to launching telephony, consider this: Telecommunications veteran AT&T Corp.

recently had to step back from new product deployment in both its telephony and cable

divisions in the Dallas area when glitches hobbled service delivery.

Executives stressed that the problems were swiftly

diagnosed and corrected, but not before the problems went public. The company felt it

necessary to pay refunds to a group of core customers to redress the errors.

"It wasa serious problem," AT&T

spokesman Kerry Hibbs said, emphasizing the past tense.

He referred to a billing problem experienced by "a

couple of thousand" of the estimated 100,000 customers in the Fort Worth area.

AT&T's telephony division is reselling local calling services using the unbundled

network elements of SBC Communications Inc.'s Southwestern Bell.

AT&T launched the reselling operation in the summer of

1997, but it pulled back "because it didn't go well," Hibbs said. There were

problems with the network seller, he indicated.

AT&T resumed the resale operation last summer with

little marketing because the telephone company is still unsure if it can handle demand, he

added.

At the end of last year, AT&T plugged "some bad

data" into its computers, causing its traditional long-distance customers to be

charged long-distance rates for the new local service they had committed to. The inflated

bills hit early this year, raising howls from consumers.

The situation was exacerbated when customers couldn't reach

the company to complain. AT&T is launching local telephony, cable telephony and other

services, as well as wireless communications, in the same market. Customer-service

representatives couldn't handle the extra volume from the complaint calls, too.

But the operator acted fast. Hibbs said CSR troops have

been tripled from about 200 to 600.

"And rather than digging through everyone's bills,

we've given all local customers credit for their long-distance bills," he said. Some

customers will be dealt with on an individual basis for their November and December bills,

he added.

AT&T still has trouble switching over its customers

from SBC, according to Hibbs, which the providers will detail in a filing with the Federal

Communications Commission challenging claims by SBC that it has met all federal criteria

and it should be allowed into the long-distance business.

Deployment has not gone smoothly on the cable side, either.

AT&T Broadband & Internet Services completed an operational-readiness test in

suburban Carrollton over hybrid fiber-coaxial, then launched into a 30- to 60-day

market-readiness test, seeking assurances that they could provision their local customers.

But the cable division, too, had software problems with

customers it had lured away from GTE Corp. AT&T Broadband lost orders from about 100

customers, leaving them without any phone service for a few days in December.

"We worked it out, and we continue to work with GTE to

fix the software," AT&T Broadband spokeswoman Angel Biasatti said. The

inconvenienced Carrollton customers were provided with cellular phones until the problem

was resolved, she added.

The cable division has not concluded the market test, and

it moved on because "we are working methodically, diligently because we want

everything to be right," Biasatti said. Some loss of service "is unacceptable to

us," she added.

Once technicians are satisfied with the provisioning

technology, AT&T Broadband will launch its next market-readiness test, this time in

Frisco and Allen, Texas. Those should be launched quietly in the next 30 days, Biasatti

said.

Customers are solicited door-to-door and offered

"attractive discounts" for extra lines, family-calling plans or access to

long-distance providers in addition to AT&T, she added.