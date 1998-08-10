European Alliance Moves Step Closer

MILAN, ITALY -- A series of deals tidying up the existing

television holdings of Silvio Berlusconi's Fininvest media conglomerate, including

its joint holdings with Germany's Kirch Group, are being interpreted as a prelude to

the formation of a major Europe-wide TV alliance among media magnates Leo Kirch,

Berlusconi and Rupert Murdoch.

Last week, Berlusconi confirmed the sale of

Fininvest's 33.5-percent stake in the money-losing German pay sports network DSF to

Kirch for $103 million. That deal came two days after Fininvest's managing director,

Ubaldo Livolsi, confirmed broader negotiations among Kirch, Fininvest and News Corp.

"We are working on the hypothesis of an

alliance," Livolsi said, "But, if it is going to work well, we need to allow

sufficient time."

The German newsweekly Der Spiegel last week

speculated that Kirch is seeking to relinquish a 20-percent stake in its media empire for

an estimated $1.5 billion. The move would be made to cut Kirch's tremendous debt.

Fininvest and News Corp. are seen as the most likely

bidders for a stake in Kirch, as are France's Bouygues Group, which controls TV

company TF1, and the Saudi investor Al Waleed. Together, all of the parties are said to be

discussing the formation of a Europe-wide TV alliance, and the possibility of starting a

new European "superleague" of soccer.

Sources said that representatives of Kirch, Fininvest, News

Corp. and Al Waleed have met several times over the past month in Munich, and that they

met again last week in Milan. Sources said that TF1 has also been invited to join the

discussions.

In the past, similar negotiations have led to signed

alliances among several major European parties, but the alliances always fell apart.

This time around, many of Europe's leading players are

feeling more pressure to form an alliance, as factors such as the high cost of digital are

persuading them to cooperate rather than compete. Kirch is dealing with heavy debt,

Berlusconi with his vast legal troubles, and Murdoch with his frustration over being

virtually locked out of TV in continental Europe.

While Berlusconi steps up his deal-making moves across the

continent, he is also busy fending off investigations on several fronts.

Last week, news emerged that a complicated web of offshore

holding companies and loans, involving the transfer of assets between Fininvest and Kirch,

are at the center of an investigation by Spanish magistrate Balthazar Garzon. He is

examining Fininvest's alleged infractions of Spain's media antitrust laws that

restrict ownership in broadcast TV networks to a maximum of 25 percent. Garzon charges

that Fininvest financed holdings in Telecinco by other partners, including Kirch, and

effectively controlled their holdings.

Garzon's investigation in Spain parallels those in

Italy, in which Berlusconi is alleged to have broken Italian antitrust laws by effectively

controlling Telepiu in the early 1990s through financing other partners', including

Kirch's, shares.