ESPNs Sue Delia Dies

Bristol, Conn. -- Sue Delia, vice president of

administration and marketing services at ESPN, died of cancer Feb. 1, the network

reported. She was 37.

Delia joined ESPN in 1987 in the sports network's

affiliate sales and marketing department. Her leadership and organizational skills helped

to lay the groundwork for many administrative procedures that affiliate sales and

marketing will follow for years to come, the network said. She had been vice president of

ESPN's Eastern division before being named to her most recent title in 1994.

Before ESPN, Delia spent five years in affiliate relations

at ABC. She graduated from Central Michigan University in 1982. She is survived by her

husband and two daughters.