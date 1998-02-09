ESPNs Sue Delia Dies
By Staff
Bristol, Conn. -- Sue Delia, vice president of
administration and marketing services at ESPN, died of cancer Feb. 1, the network
reported. She was 37.
Delia joined ESPN in 1987 in the sports network's
affiliate sales and marketing department. Her leadership and organizational skills helped
to lay the groundwork for many administrative procedures that affiliate sales and
marketing will follow for years to come, the network said. She had been vice president of
ESPN's Eastern division before being named to her most recent title in 1994.
Before ESPN, Delia spent five years in affiliate relations
at ABC. She graduated from Central Michigan University in 1982. She is survived by her
husband and two daughters.
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.