ESPN's Scott Van Pelt and Joe Buck Make War on 'SportsCenter' (Video)
What started out as a casual post 'MNF' discussion about the L.A. Chargers' playoff chances turned into something much more awkward
It started out as a routine post-Monday Night Football interview for ESPN, with play-by-play duo Joe Buck and Troy Aikman discussing the Los Angeles Chargers' playoff chances after their 20-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts with SportsCenter anchor Scott Van Pelt.
But boy, did it get cringy.
Van Pelt addressed the first question to Buck, but focused the rest of the five-minute day-after-Christmas inquiry on the announcer's Hall-of-Fame quarterback booth mate, Troy Aikman.
The embedded YouTube video picks up towards the end of the segment, when Van Pelt tries to smoothly segue on. Buck suddenly raises a sharp elbow about just having to "awkwardly stand there" as Van Pelt directed most of the questions to Aikman.
A somewhat tense back-and-forth ensues, despite Aikman's comical attempt to make peace, with Van Pelt specifically targeting Buck's $15 million-a-year salary.
Warning: This milk is as sour as we have described it:
