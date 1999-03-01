ESPNs Bornstein Will Head ABC

Burbank, Calif. -- In a major promotion last week that

surprised many in the cable industry, former ESPN chairman and ABC Sports president Steven

Bornstein was appointed president of ABC Inc., where he will oversee its vast broadcast

and cable properties.

Bornstein, 46, replaces Robert Iger, who was also promoted

last week by The Walt Disney Co. Iger was named to the newly created posts of chairman of

the ABC Group and president of Disney International. Bornstein will continue to report to

Iger.

Bornstein's responsibilities will include the

day-to-day operations of the ABC broadcast network, ABC's cable assets, its radio

network and its TV and radio stations, Disney spokesman John Dreyer said. In addition to

ESPN, Disney owns Disney Channel, Toon Disney and stakes in Lifetime Television and

A&E Network. A replacement will be named for Bornstein as president of ABC Sports,

Dreyer said.

At ESPN, George Bodenheimer was promoted to the post of

ESPN president last year, where he is seen as Bornstein's successor. Bornstein's ESPN

chairman spot will not be filled.

At ABC, his major task will be to improve the network's

flagging primetime ratings.

Bornstein started at ESPN in 1980 in programming, rising up

the ranks until he was named president. He was then named a corporate vice president at

Capital Cities/ABC Inc. and in 1996 was also given the title of president of ABC Sports.

Iger, in addition to his overall duties at ABC, will now

assume responsibility for managing all of Disney's activities outside the United

States.