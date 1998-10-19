ESPN Will Open NYC Restaurant In Times Square

Burbank, Calif. -- Disney Regional Entertainment and ESPN

announced plans earlier this month to launch a 42,000-square-foot ESPN Zone in Times

Square next year.

The restaurant/recreation facility will be one of three

Zones scheduled to open around the country: The first complex opened earlier this year in

Baltimore, while one is scheduled to open next summer in Chicago.

The New York ESPN Zone will feature a ground floor

restaurant and studio environment; a second floor screening room with multiple luxury

skybox viewing rooms and remote broadcasting capabilities, and a third floor sports arena

featuring a variety of interactive and competitive attractions.