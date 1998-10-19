ESPN Will Open NYC Restaurant In Times Square
By Staff
Burbank, Calif. -- Disney Regional Entertainment and ESPN
announced plans earlier this month to launch a 42,000-square-foot ESPN Zone in Times
Square next year.
The restaurant/recreation facility will be one of three
Zones scheduled to open around the country: The first complex opened earlier this year in
Baltimore, while one is scheduled to open next summer in Chicago.
The New York ESPN Zone will feature a ground floor
restaurant and studio environment; a second floor screening room with multiple luxury
skybox viewing rooms and remote broadcasting capabilities, and a third floor sports arena
featuring a variety of interactive and competitive attractions.
