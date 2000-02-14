ESPN, VH1 Drug Tales Earned 1.7M in Ads

Washington -- As it turns out, broadcast networks

weren't the only ones to earn special benefits from President Clinton's

drug-czar office for airing programming with anti-drug messages.

VH1 and ESPN also racked up nearly $1.7 million in such

credits for running shows ranging from biographies of drug-shooting rock stars on Behind

the Music to news coverage on New York Yankee Darryl Strawberry's cocaine

addiction.

VH1 and ESPN were included in a recently released list of

networks that have received so-called programming-content credit from the White House

Office of National Drug Control Policy. The ONDCP came under fire once against last week,

at a congressional hearing, for its practice of giving networks ad-giveback credits.

The office staunchly defended its actions, which first

flared into a controversy last month.

During the past few years, the ONDCP has spent millions of

dollars to buy time on TV networks to run anti-drug commercials. As part of those deals,

the networks must also match the ad buy by airing the equivalent number of anti-drug

public-service announcements.

But networks have another option: They can fulfill that PSA

obligation by airing programming with anti-drug messages. The ONDCP has dubbed that

"programming-content credit," and a brouhaha over the practice flared up when

online magazine Salon.com did a story on it headlined "Primetime Propaganda."

According to the ONDCP, VH1 received $903,700 in such

credits for the 1998-99 TV season, while ESPN got $796,800.

VH1 earned its programming-content credit for various

episodes of two of its popular series, Behind the Music and Legends. Those

shows tell the life stories of rock musicians, often including segments on the

artists' past drug abuse and addiction.

The specific episodes that VH1 got special credit for

covered musicians and groups such as Milli Vanilli, Mötley Crüe, Keith Moon, Led

Zeppelin, Joe Cocker, Eric Clapton, David Crosby, The Who, Alice Cooper, David Cassidy and

Johnny Cash.

A VH1 spokesman said the ONDCP never reviewed any scripts

for those shows. "The ONDCP in no way influenced the content of our programming,

because we submitted already-produced shows," the spokesman said.

ESPN might seem to be an unlikely candidate to receive

ONDCP credit for anti-drug programming. But it did in fact get such credit, mainly for SportsCenter

and ESPNewscoverage of the drug-abuse travails of a variety of sports figures such

as Strawberry, former New York Giant Lawrence Taylor and University of Connecticut

basketball player Khalid El-Amin.

ESPN denied that the ONDCP had shaped or influenced the

programming for which it received credit. "There really was no quid pro quo, and this

did not affect in any way our coverage," an ESPN spokesman said. "ESPN covers

drug stories as they relate to sports in the normal course of business."

Alan Levitt, director of the ONDCP's National Youth

Anti-Drug Media Campaign, said ESPN was entitled to credit for that programming because,

as the ONDCP saw it, those segments were entertainment pieces. "It really was not

news," he added. "It was more feature stories."

But Levitt added that the ONDCP is reviewing its guidelines

as to exactly what programming should qualify to get networks credit for their PSA

requirements.

Public debate on the programming-content credits continued

at last week's hearing. Rep. Billy Tauzin (R-La.), chairman of the House

Telecommunications Subcommittee, said the arrangement looked as if a rewards system had

been set up to hand out government favors to networks that produced "politically

correct" content.

He added, "If such a deal exists," it was

unconstitutional, and it violated Federal Communications Commission policies, as well as

the law that created the ONDCP's anti-drug media campaign.

"I believe that it puts the government on a horrible

slippery slope of interference with First Amendment rights, the likes of which I have

never witnessed in my tenure in the United States Congress," 20-year Capitol Hill

veteran Tauzin said.

Senior Democrats on Tauzin's panel did not share his

concern. Rep. Edward Markey (D-Mass.) said the program was necessary to educate children

about the harms of drugs. "It's a noble thing that the networks have done in

beginning to examine their own programming," he added.

Rep. John Dingell (D-Mich.) pointed out that from the

program's inception under a 1998 law, news accounts stated that TV networks could

obtain credit for scripts that included anti-drug messages and themes.

Dingell mocked the idea that the program had become a tool

for the federal government to manipulate TV content. "It seems that if the White

House really did control these television programs, it would first move to cancel Jay

Leno's monologues," he said.

Dr. Donald R. Vereen Jr., the ONDCP's deputy director,

testified that his office neither approved scripts nor used the program as a propaganda

tool. "We have never intruded in the creative process," he said.

First Amendment attorney Robert Corn-Revere told the panel

he was not troubled by the ONDCP's purchase of TV time to air PSAs, nor by the

office's willingness to reach out to the entertainment community for help in fighting

drug use by children. "It's laudable," he said.

Separate from the cry over programming credits, the ONDCP

has also been under attack recently from Black Entertainment Television over ad dollars

the programmer was hoping to receive this year to run anti-drug ads.

For this year, BET submitted a proposal seeking a $5

million ad buy across various BET Holdings Inc. properties, from TV to print to online,

according to Louis Carr, BET's executive vice president of media sales. That proposal

was made after BET chairman Bob Johnson and Carr met with ONDCP officials last summer, and

"they said they wanted a true partnership with us," according to Carr.

But the ONDCP only offered to give BET an $800,000 TV-media

buy -- the same as last year -- which the network rejected.

Levitt said his organization has Ogilvy & Mather and

its ethnic agency, Muse Cordero Chen, do its media buying. And they couldn't justify

making a $5 million buy on BET, based on the proposal the network submitted, according to

Levitt.

In response, Carr said, "We feel that they have a lack

of understanding of our community and a lack of trust in African-American

media."

Levitt also claimed that last year, BET only fulfilled

about one-half of its required obligation to match the drug office's ad buy with

PSAs. But Carr denied that charge, saying BET fulfilled its obligation with bonus spots,

"infobars" and programming such as a special teen summit.