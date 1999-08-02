ESPN Sues CSPN Over Name

In a dispute over cable sports network acronyms, ESPN has

sued the upstart College Sports Production Network (CSPN) for trademark infringement.

The suit, filed last week in U.S. District Court for

Southern New York, claims Alabama-based CSPN's name infringes on the 24-hour national

sports network's trademark. ESPN is seeking injunctive relief and unspecified

damages, said sources close to the situation.

"We regret the need to take this action, but ESPN has

worked hard to build its brand and we feel very strongly about protecting it," an

ESPN spokesman said in a prepared statement. "We're not denying anyone the

opportunity to conduct business, but the name CSPN and its business are too close to

ESPN's to allow this to go unchallenged."

Owned by a group of Alabama businessmen, CSPN distributes

live and taped sports events from several colleges based in nine southeastern states.

Currently, the company has 600,000 full-time subscribers, but has distributed specific

events such as the recent NCAA Super Regional Baseball Tournament to as many as 3.5

million households.

Representatives from the network could not be reached for

comment at press time.

The lawsuit is the second major litigation effort from ESPN

this year. ESPN earlier this year filed suit against Major League Baseball after league

terminated its distribution deal with the network.

The league has since countersued ESPN, claiming the

network's attempt to move three Sunday night baseball telecasts to ESPN2 to make room

for its National Football League package was a breach of its current contract with ESPN,

which runs through 2002.