ESPN-MLB Trial Postponed

New York -- The opening day for ESPN's trial with

Major League Baseball has been postponed until Dec. 6, a court official said last week.

The trial, which will see ESPN fight to keep its MLB

contract, was originally scheduled to begin Nov. 15.

With the 2000 baseball season set to begin in April,

it's not clear how the new trial date will affect MLB's cable distribution next

year. ESPN's contract expires in 2002.

If ESPN loses the case, MLB may only have a few months to

strike a deal to possibly replace ESPN.

"It probably will be a challenge [to find a

replacement carrier]," MLB spokesman Rich Levin said. "We'll just have to

see what happens."