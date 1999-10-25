ESPN-MLB Dispute Predates Sunday-Night Squabble: Filings

New York -- Recent court filings from ESPN's lawsuit

against Major League Baseball revealed that the network's quarrel with the league

dates back long before ESPN acquired the entire National Football League cable package in

1998 and attempted to pre-empt Sunday-night MLB games in September in favor of NFL

contests.

ESPN sued the league in May after it was notified that MLB

was terminating its agreement with ESPN, which runs through 2002, at the end of the 1999

season.

MLB countersued, claiming that ESPN's attempt to

pre-empt Sunday games in September was a breach of contract.

Both sides are to submit briefs laying out their cases

today (Oct. 25), and a jury trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 15.

ESPN suggested in Federal Court papers that internal MLB

documents obtained during discovery proceedings showed that MLB commissioner Allan (Bud)

Selig sought revenge against ESPN after ESPN fought TBS Superstation's conversion to

a basic-cable network in 1996.

ESPN opposed the TBS conversion because it was concerned

that TBS, which airs Atlanta Braves games, would run more baseball on national basic cable

than MLB rights-holder ESPN. But MLB, ESPN and Fox, another MLB rights-holder, agreed on a

settlement that allowed the conversion.

While deposing Selig, ESPN attorney Eric Lobenfeld asked

the MLB chief if he told other MLB executives, "If we're reasonable and they

[ESPN] stiff us [on the TBS approval], I'll try to get even with them every way I

can." Selig responded that he had "no recollection" of making such a

statement.

In court papers obtained last week, MLB attempted to

exclude testimony from Don Ohlmeyer, former NBC West Coast president and a former ESPN

director who sold his sports programming company, OCC, to ESPN for "tens of millions

of dollars" several years ago, according to an MLB filing.

A crux of the case is the clause in ESPN's contract

that allowed it to pre-empt baseball games with MLB approval for "events of

significant viewer interest." MLB argued that Ohlmeyer's "opinion would

mislead the jury and lead to the danger of unfair prejudice," partly because

"Ohlmeyer has no expertise with respect to the clause at issue and, therefore, no

understanding of the industry custom and practice."

ESPN has claimed that the league attempted to extract $350

million more than what the contract provided after ESPN sought to move three September

baseball games to ESPN2.

Buttressing that claim, ESPN's filings included an

April 17, 1998, letter from MLB president and chief operating officer Paul Beeston to ESPN

executive vice president of administration Ed Durso.

In the letter, Beeston presented a "list of items that

we believe must be addressed if we are to consider further your request." The request

was the right to shift three late-season, Sunday-night games to ESPN2 in order to show

far-higher-rated NFL contests on ESPN.

MLB proposed:

MLB taking back the Sunday-night games "at no

reduction in rights fees," and the league selling the games to an over-the-air

network or another basic-cable network.

ESPN's rights fees to MLB increasing to $42

million per year from 1998 through 2002.

ESPN giving MLB a weekly half-hour block of

programming to produce and distribute a youth-oriented baseball program. MLB would provide

four 30-second advertising units to local cable affiliates, and the league would sell the

remaining ad inventory for the show.

ESPN's regular-season international rights

reverting back to MLB in 1999.

ESPN runs hundreds of hours of MLB programming each year,

including its Baseball Tonight show, which was pulled at the end of the regular

season.

In recent months, MLB executives have said that they

won't shop the Wednesday-night and Sunday-night games in ESPN's contract to

other cable networks until the dispute is resolved. Likely candidates to assume the cable

portion of the contract would include Turner Sports and Fox Sports Net.

MLB spokesman Rich Levin could not be reached for comment

last Friday.