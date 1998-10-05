ESPN Launches Taiwan Service

Taipei, Taiwan --ESPN Star Sports last week

launched a dedicated feed for Taiwan, one of the Asia-Pacific region's most

penetrated cable markets.

Chinese-language ESPN Taiwan debuted in 4 million homes,

taking over carriage from the panregional ESPN Asia. The channel features an increased

amount of international sports that are popular in Taiwan, including Major League

Baseball, the National Basketball Association, the Asian Bowling Tour and billiards.

ESPN Taiwan will also feature local advertisements and

promotions that weren't available on ESPN Asia.