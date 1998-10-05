ESPN Launches Taiwan Service
Taipei, Taiwan --ESPN Star Sports last week
launched a dedicated feed for Taiwan, one of the Asia-Pacific region's most
penetrated cable markets.
Chinese-language ESPN Taiwan debuted in 4 million homes,
taking over carriage from the panregional ESPN Asia. The channel features an increased
amount of international sports that are popular in Taiwan, including Major League
Baseball, the National Basketball Association, the Asian Bowling Tour and billiards.
ESPN Taiwan will also feature local advertisements and
promotions that weren't available on ESPN Asia.
