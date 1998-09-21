ESPN Gets MLB Games

Bristol, Conn. -- Two weeks after losing its Sunday-night

Major League Baseball package, ESPN will air several games featuring home run leaders Mark

McGwire and Sammy Sosa.

On Tuesday, Sept. 22, the network will offer Sosa's

Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers and McGwire's St. Louis Cardinals against

the Houston Astros, on a regional basis.

That Friday, viewers will see either the Chicago-Houston

game or the Montreal Expos-St. Louis contest. Finally, on Sunday, Sept. 27, ESPN2 will air

either the Cubs or Cardinals game, depending on which one has the greatest effect on the

playoff chase.

MLB pulled three of ESPN's Sunday-night games after

the network wanted to move the games to ESPN2 to make room for its newly acquired

Sunday-night National Football League package.

Fox Sports, however, had reached its limit of Cubs and

Cardinals telecasts for the year, prompting MLB to turn to ESPN, sources close to the

situation said.

In other ESPN news, the network jumped out to a strong

ratings start in September. Buoyed by its NFL games, the network's primetime ratings

are up 56 percent for the first two weeks of September, compared with last year, the

company said.

The network is averaging a 2.8 rating, compared with a 1.8

last year, according to ESPN's analysis of Nielsen Media Research data.