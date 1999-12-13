ESPN, Baseball Make Up With 6-Year, $815M Kiss

New York -- In January, ESPN cried "extortion"

after Major League Baseball proposed a new $765 million, six-year contract that would have

ended a dispute between the network and the league. Instead, baseball threatened to cancel

ESPN's rights deal, and the two parties ended up suing each other.

Funny how things work out: On Nov. 5, the day before the

ESPN-MLB jury trial was to begin, ESPN agreed to a six-year, $815 million baseball-rights

deal -- costlier than January's $765 million plan and more than triple the annual $40

million rights fee under an agreement that would have expired in 2002.

ESPN president George Bodenheimer called the deal a

"win-win" for both sides.

In the weeks leading up to the settlement, ESPN lost three

key pretrial motions involving evidence that it hoped to show the jury. That may have

prompted the network to settle, Paul Kagan Associates Inc. analyst John Mansell said.

"They lost three very important pretrial motions,

which probably showed them which way the wind was blowing," Mansell said. "That

probably gave baseball the leverage to get a better deal for itself."

Bodenheimer noted that the new contract and the January

offer weren't an "apples-to-apples" comparison, since that January offer

involved only television rights, while the new contract includes rights for ESPN, ESPN2,

ESPN Classic, ESPN Radio and ESPN.com.

"It's hard to compare different deal points at

different points in time. All of these negotiations are unique, and this one certainly had

to factor in the lawsuit," he added.

The new contract -- which includes a $100 million signing

bonus -- runs from 2000 through 2005. ESPN's and ESPN2's regular-season game and studio

coverage will increase from 500 hours in 1999 to 800 hours annually under the new deal.

The original dispute was over ESPN's attempt to shift some

Sunday-night baseball games to ESPN2 to make room for National Football League contests.

In addition to arguing that ESPN's move constituted a

contract breach, MLB said ESPN broke their deal on four other fronts. The league said ESPN

repeatedly ran unauthorized MLB footage in various telecasts; it said ESPN.com's

transmission of MLB footage and real-time pitch-by-pitch accounts was unauthorized; and it

argued that ESPN's unauthorized use of MLB trademarks also violated the contract.

Some of the ESPN actions that MLB previously said were

contract breaches are permitted under the new contract. ESPN.com will be able to run a

daily four-minute video-highlight package, and ESPN's SportsCenter program will be

allowed to exceed a five-minute restriction on nightly MLB highlights.

The deal also boosted ESPN2, which needed summer

programming following ESPN's recent loss of National Association of Stock Car Auto Racing

rights. "The Deuce" will carry 44 games on Wednesday nights, Sunday nights and

holidays under the new deal, and it will run a new series, Baseball 2Day, on Sunday

afternoons.

MLB will never compete head-to-head with ESPN's

Sunday-night NFL games under the new deal.

MLB gets two exposures for each of the three Sunday-night

MLB games that would have conflicted with ESPN's early-season NFL schedule. The September

Sunday-night games will move to Fridays and air on ESPN or ESPN2.

ESPN2 will add three Sunday-night games early in the

season, creating a Sunday-night "double play," since ESPN will also televise

Sunday-night games during the NFL's off-season.

Baseball executives had been miffed at ESPN for favoring

higher-rated football over baseball. But MLB commissioner Bud Selig and Bodenheimer

emphasized last week that the MLB-ESPN relationship remains strong. The executives also

praised each other for getting the deal done.

While Selig declined to lay out economics, he suggested

repeatedly that he's very content with the terms of the deal.

With the new MLB deal in place, ESPN will shell out more

than $800 million annually to pay for its top three rights deals: the NFL, the National

Hockey League and baseball.

The network's $4.9 billion, eight-year NFL package averages

an annual fee of about $600 million. Its $350 million, five-year NHL deal costs about $70

million per year. The MLB deal averages $135 million over the life of the contract.

ESPN charges MSOs monthly license fees ranging from just

under $1 per subscriber to $1.25. The network raised its license fees 20 percent in 1998

and 1999.

Bodenheimer said it's too early to discuss rate hikes for

2000. The network typically releases its new rate card each spring, he added.

"We're firmly aware that ESPN's value and rate must be

closely linked," Bodenheimer said. "Operators and advertisers understand the

value of marquee product. It drives the value of the network."

While court filings showed that MLB has asked potential

rights-holders to levy surcharges on cable operators and share revenue from the rate hikes

with the league, Selig said a surcharge "is not a part of this deal."

ESPN's rights to MLB playoff games are covered in a

separate contract that expires at the end of next year. "[Negotiations] will proceed

as expeditiously as possible," Selig said.