ESPN Adds Local Avails

ESPN stepped up to the plate for affiliates last week,

saying that effective March 2000, it will boost local ad avails on its popular SportsCenter

show by 50 percent.

The cable-sports network -- already the biggest

local-ad-sales generator -- had previously indicated to MSOs that it would add more local

spots to the inventory that it had increased in conjunction with a rate hike to pay for

its eight-year, $600 million-per-year National Football League contract.

ESPN said it will give affiliates two additional 30-second

units to sell locally -- for a total of three minutes per hour -- during each regularly

scheduled SportsCenter of one hour in length or more.

That should mean 6,000 additional 30-second spots, raising

the total to 41,000 per year, as well as $75 million to $80 million in annual sales,

according to ESPN.

ESPN and ESPN2 combined already rank as the leaders in

generating affiliate sales, at 21 percent of overall local sales volume, surpassing their

closest competitor (Cable News Network) by 42 percent, according to a Bortz Media &

Sports Group 1998 study.

At least one operator said last week that he was glad to

get the extra inventory, but he was a little worried about what it might portend.

Said Cable One's vice president of ad sales, Ron

Pancrantz: "I'm cautiously optimistic and hopeful that it's not a precursor

to some major rate increase on the [affiliate] contract side."

He added that he was unaware of any other networks mulling

such avails hikes: "All's quiet on that front."

Sean Bratches, ESPN'ssenior vice president of

affiliate sales and marketing, said the decision to add SportsCenter avails grew

out of a request from some top MSOs' ad-sales executives at a meeting at ESPN

headquarters in Bristol, Conn., last year.