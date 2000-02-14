Erotic Net to Add Local Advertising

In an effort to generate incremental revenue from

pay-per-view, New Frontier Media will allow operators to offer local advertising on its

adult-PPV networks.

Operators will receive two minutes of local ad sales time

during each 90-minute PPV block for New Frontier's The Erotic Network and Pleasure adult

services, New Frontier senior vice president of sales Ken Boenish said.

The networks will emanate a cue tone that will alert

operators to run the spots. Operators will retain 100 percent of ad sales revenues.

"Usually, the movies run 70 to 80 minutes long, with

about 10 to 15 minutes of interstitial programming," Boenish said. "That allows

for us to provide two minutes [of ad time] without cutting into our main

programming."

The PPV industry, given its transactional status, has shied

away from offering ad-sales time during its events and movies despite the technological

availability, although sponsors have been secured for many events.

But Boenish said several operators wanted a vehicle to sell

ad time to adult-oriented companies such as gentlemen's clubs and adult-video shops. They

requested the ability to generate local ad sales from the networks.

The company has already received commitments from two

systems, including one Florida-based operator that derives more than one-half of its

ad-sales revenues from adult strip clubs, he added.

"Often, such companies have a hard time finding [that]

target audience through traditional networks," Boenish said.

"Cable operators airing adult programming currently

derive up to 60 percent, on average, of their PPV revenues from adult entertainment,"

New Frontier vice president of affiliate sales Bill Mossa said. "So, we're offering

our affiliates an opportunity to drive ancillary revenues."

Operators will also look to use the ad-sales spots to

highlight their adult-PPV offerings on digital. Boenish said the spots, which are targeted

for its analog services, provide a perfect opportunity for operators to tout their

expanded digital-PPV services in general, as well as their adult-PPV lineups.

"Most operators are paring down the number of networks

they keep on analog and moving the rest to digital," he said. "Through the local

avails, operators can sell that new platform to their customers."

In other New Frontier news, the company recently announced

the move of its three ultra-explicit adult networks -- Extasy, True Blue and GonzoX --

from previous headquarters in Canada to Boulder, Colo.

The three services have limited distribution in the United

States, but they are part of the company's adult digital tier, which debuted late last

year.