At Entertainment Details Cost of Polish DTH

Polish cable and satellite group At Entertainment

Inc.'s losses rose in the first half of the year, as it ramped up investments for its

digital direct-to-home platform, which is set to launch Sept. 18.

In Securities and Exchange Commission filings made earlier

this month, the company said its cash at hand declined to $24 million as of June from $56

million at the same time last year. Its losses rose to $42.7 million in the first half of

the year, compared with $13.3 million in 1997.

The company also revealed that Wizja TV, At

Entertainment's digital DTH service, has long-term programming agreements that will

cost it $84.1 million over the next five years.

Since June 30, At Entertainment has also negotiated

additional contracts that require it to pay third-party content providers a total of $71.7

million over the next seven years. It must pay $1.6 million this year, with the rate

rising to $33.4 million by 2003.

At Entertainment raised additional funds through a $252

million junk-bond issue in July. The proceeds will help to fund the company's digital

DTH plans.

Since "soft-launching" its digital DTH service

July 1, the company has taken orders for 8,600 decoders, the filings disclosed. The

channels are also available across At Entertainment's cable systems, which now have

871,000 subscribers and pass 1.5 million homes.

Its digital DTH rollout strategy calls for 500,000 decoder

boxes to be leased "at a price significantly decreased by promotional

incentives," which will cost "up to $200 million" to fund, the filings

said. Additionally, Wizja TV will have a $20 million promotional budget behind its

September launch.

However, the company warned that it plans to raise its

monthly basic-tier subscription-cable fee twice over the next six months, and to charge

extra for Wizja TV digital-premium channels HBO Polska and Canal Plus. This is likely to

push churn levels up past their historical norm, the company said.