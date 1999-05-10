Enterprise Software Sells Out

Colorado Springs, Colo. -- LiveWire Ventures LLC, a

telecommunications-billing and customer-care vendor, said last week that it signed a

nonbinding letter of intent to buy up to 100 percent of Enterprise Software Inc. for $10

per share in cash.

LiveWire is a recently formed company. Its executives said

it intends to become a major player in consulting and back-office functions. It also

recently purchased H.O. Systems Inc. of Savannah, Ga., another telecommunications-billing

and customer-care provider.

In 1998, Enterprise -- formerly called IndeNet Inc. --

announced that it would "explore financial and strategic alternatives" in order

to maximize shareholder value, including the possibility of a merger or sale of the

company.

Earlier this year, Enterprise sold a subsidiary, Revive

Technologies, to ManTech International Corp.

The LOI proposes completion of due diligence within 30 days

and completion of the transaction 90 days after the definitive agreement is signed.

Enterprise's share price rose 50 cents, to $8, on the

news last Wednesday.