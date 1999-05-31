Engineers Cite Challenges, Advances in New Services

Orlando, Fla. -- With ongoing cable-system upgrades still

their priority, top engineers from major MSOs are eyeing ways to handle the demands of

bandwidth-hungry new services.

In a panel discussion at last week's Cable-Tec Expo

'99 here, top tech executives said they were focused on completing rebuilds and

upgrades that are essential to offering the "big three" of digital video,

high-speed Internet access and telephony over cable.

But as they scale their hybrid fiber-coaxial networks to

offer those advanced services over a broader customer base, operators are looking at

solutions such as node splitting and tools such as dense wave-division multiplexing to

enhance bandwidth and cut costs.

"The ability to scale the network is quite

simple," Charter Communications senior vice president of engineering Tom Jokerst

said. "It's the beauty and the power of the HFC architecture and the ability to

subdivide nodes and reuse bandwidth again and again and again, as much as you need, to

facilitate the service."

Tony Werner, executive vice president of engineering and

technical operations for AT&T Broadband & Internet Services (formerly

Tele-Communications Inc.), raised a stir by describing how his MSO plans to test a

"micro-node" cable-telephony architecture that pushes fiber optic transmission

to network depths of 50 to 75 homes passed per node, versus 500 or more under its current

architecture.

Werner said the technology, developed by AT&T

Laboratories, uses digital and optical multiplexing to keep fiber counts low, pushing

maintenance and equipment costs down by reducing the number of active components, such as

power amplifiers, by 60 percent to 80 percent.

He also said the architecture was backward-compatible with

AT&T Broadband's existing HFC networks, and it did not necessarily rely on new

revenue streams from advanced services to justify deployment.

A pilot to determine the new structure's

cost-effectiveness will be run in a market he did not disclose, although it was rumored to

be Salt Lake City.

"It's cost-effective because you're reducing

fiber counts," Werner said. "We think there could be between a two- and

four-year payback just from distribution power and lower maintenance costs."

Alex Best, Cox Communications Inc.'s senior vice

president for engineering, echoed AT&T Broadband's interest in pushing fiber

deeper into the network due to the potential savings. But Cox figures that it could handle

500 to 1,000 homes passed per node, with extra fiber deployed as insurance where needed,

Best said.

MediaOne Group Inc. has been working with 500-home nodes

while exploring architecture to go deeper than that, chief technical officer Bud

Wonsiewicz said. He estimated that for "pennies on the dollar" of the

operator's original upgrade costs, node subdivision could provide bandwidth increases

up to a factor of 64.

"It can be done neighborhood by neighborhood, so it

can be demand-led," Wonsiewicz said. "That's crucial for our race with DSL

[digital subscriber line]. The ability to promise people, 'If the cable passes your

home, we can serve you and we can give you the kind of bandwidth consumption you

need,' is a very important thing."

Interest in architectures for pushing fiber deeper into the

network transcended panel talks and moved through the exhibit floor, where a number of

vendors -- some already supplying AT&T Broadband -- were showing DWDM solutions to

support the demands created by telephony and other new, two-way services.

ADC Telecommunications Inc. -- which is supplying its

"Homeworx" cable-telephony gear to certain AT&T Broadband subscribers in a

Denver trial -- said AT&T Broadband raised interest in micro-node architecture at last

year's Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers' Emerging Technologies

conference, and it did so again with its new trial plans.

"Now that Tony Werner's said they're going

to look at it, everyone's going to take a look at it," said Ham Mathews,

director of marketing for ADC's broadband-networks division.

Colin Boyd, vice president of North American sales and

marketing for AT&T supplier Harmonic Inc., saw a lot of foot traffic past such

displays as its new "DWDM-through-the-node" return transmitter, which is

intended to boost return-path bandwidth by eight wavelengths on a single fiber.

Boyd said AT&T Broadband raised operator interest in

DWDM. "Let's face it: AT&T's got a lot of influence on the industry

right now," he added.

The chief technology officers warned the packed audience at

the Orange County Convention Center that cable could not afford to be complacent about

broadband rivals such as DSL phone service.

Wonsiewicz used himself as an example. He can't get

cable-modem service in his Denver-area neighborhood, and he is a "satisfied DSL

customer." He reminded attendees that once the telcos surmount marketing and

technical hurdles, they'll have access to 60 percent to 70 percent of the market.

Best echoed that concern, acknowledging that the threat

will grow as the telco industry begins implementing simpler, standards-based solutions

such as the so-called G.lite DSL platform, aimed at promoting user self-installation in

place of a truck roll.

"I think we're in the driver's seat right

now, but in two, three or five years, DSL will be a formidable competitor," Best

said.

Werner said cable needs to quickly move to an open

architecture and get cable set-tops packed with advanced functionality into the retail

channel to compete more directly against noncable devices that are already there, such as

EchoStar Communications Corp.'s "DISHPlayer" receiver with integrated WebTV

Networks service and digital hard-drive recording capabilities.

"We're walking a tightrope. If we don't go

as fast as possible, we'll have [EchoStar chairman] Charlie Ergen with his 500

channels and hard disk and all of the functionality we've promised but not

delivered," Werner said.