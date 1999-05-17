Encore Inks Output Deals

Englewood, Colo. -- Encore Media Group last week closed

output deals with two studios -- Samuel Goldwyn Films LLC and Destination Films -- the

latter of which is a new company formed by former Orion Pictures and DreamWorks SKG

executives.

Encore will get exclusive pay TV rights to all of the

first-run theatricals released by Samuel Goldwyn Films, a newly formed production and

distribution arm of The Samuel Goldwyn Co.

The film unit's current and scheduled releases include

Desert Blue, directed by Morgan Freeman and starring Christina Ricci; Tinseltown,

starring Ron Perlman and Joe Pantoliano; and The Red Dwarf, featuring Anita Ekberg.

Encore will also license the pay TV rights to

Destination's upcoming theatrical releases, which include Drowning Mona, a

whodunit with Danny DeVito, Bette Midler, Neve Campbell and Jamie Lee Curtis; Bats,

a thriller in the tradition of The Birds; The Wedding Planner, a romantic

comedy; and Thomas and the Magic Railroad, based on the children's TV series

of the same name.

Destination was founded in October by veteran producer and

former Orion Pictures co-head Steve Stabler and former DreamWorks finance executive Brent

Baum.

The studio plans to produce, acquire and handle domestic

distribution for eight to 12 major theatrical releases in its first year, expanding to 12

to 15 annually after that.

"Today's film marketplace is highly dynamic, and

Destination is well positioned and nimble enough to take advantage of the many

changes," Encore senior vice president of programming Robert Leighton said, in a

prepared statement.

"One certainty is that as we launch more channels, our

film appetite will continue to grow," he added.