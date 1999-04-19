Eminent Domain Threatened in California

As dueling bills on property access plod their way through

both California legislative houses, cable operators have lined up against a Senate version

that could eliminate the use of eminent domain by telephony competitors.

Utilities use that policy to gain access to on-premise

plant and vaults. Later, a court of law determines how much compensation the predecessor

deserves for the loss of infrastructure.

It hasn't been used often, because competition is

nascent, but new telecommunications companies believe that the loss of the policy will be

another setback to choice among providers.

An amendment to the bill would direct competitors to the

overburdened state Public Utilities Commission, which would determine, on a

building-by-building basis, if a competitor was justified in taking over wiring in a

building.

"Under current law, once a certificate of necessity is

issued, the public-service issue is assumed," said Dennis Mangers, vice president of

governmental affairs for the California Cable Television Association.

The Senate bill is before that body's Judiciary

Committee, because if the bill amends the state Public Utilities Act, use of eminent

domain by utilities would become a crime.

The cable lobby will work to pass an alternate bill

introduced in the Assembly. It would add language to the current Public Utilities Code and

codify property owners' rights to negotiate their own telecommunications-access

deals.

Backers said this would allow landlords to craft deals

covering many of their objections to outside parties entering a building, such as who will

assume liability for worker injury and who will pay for vault expansion.

The Assembly version would also require landlords to

disclose the terms of their telecommunications deals to tenants.

Observers noted that the sponsor of the Senate version

(S.B.177) is Steve Peace (D-El Cajon), a commercial-property owner in his civilian life.

Telecommunications competitors believe that the Assembly

version would make better law, but they did not underestimate Peace's chances.

Mangers said the state senator is very smart about the legislative process.

"But ultimately, I think that his colleagues will

think [that the bill] is bad policy," Mangers added.