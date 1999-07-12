Egan: Stanzione Is Next Antec CEO
Duluth, Ga. -- Antec Corp. president Robert Stanzione will
add the role of chief executive Jan. 1, succeeding chairman John Egan.
Stanzione joined Antec in January 1998 as its first chief
operating officer. Before that, he was CEO of Arris Interactive LLC, a joint venture
between Nortel Networks and Antec that makes and sells cable-telephony equipment.
As Arris' first president, Stanzione grew the venture from
a start-up company to what Antec called the world market leader in cable-telephony
products
"Bob has brought to Antec the high-tech
product-manufacturing experience, broadband-product background and operating controls that
have allowed us to become a premier supplier of hybrid fiber-coaxial network-transport
equipment, as well as -- with our partner, Nortel Networks -- a market leader in voice-
and data-transport products," Egan said in a prepared statement.
"Over the past 18 months, Bob and I have executed the
growth plan that was initiated several years ago, which included our acquisition and
assimilation of several businesses. The streamlining of the company and the operational
handoff of Antec to Bob is now complete," Egan continued.
"Bob is the leader who can deliver on the future
growth and earnings potential of the new Antec for our shareholders. Now is the time for
me to focus my efforts on developing strategic opportunities to enhance the growth of
shareholder value," he said.
Egan began his career in cable television 26 years ago,
when he joined Anixter Bros. after playing professional football for the Miami Dolphins
and selling computer systems with RCA in New York.
He held various management positions before becoming
president of Anixter Communications in 1980.
He was awarded the prestigious Vanguard Award by the
National Cable Television Association in 1990 for his groundbreaking work on laser
transmitters and the introduction of HFC technologies into the cable industry. Egan serves
on the NCTA's board of directors.
Stanzione held a wide range of senior management positions
during 26 years at AT&T Network Systems (now Lucent Technologies). His last position
with AT&T before he joined Arris was vice president of consumer-broadband networks.
