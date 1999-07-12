Egan: Stanzione Is Next Antec CEO

Duluth, Ga. -- Antec Corp. president Robert Stanzione will

add the role of chief executive Jan. 1, succeeding chairman John Egan.

Stanzione joined Antec in January 1998 as its first chief

operating officer. Before that, he was CEO of Arris Interactive LLC, a joint venture

between Nortel Networks and Antec that makes and sells cable-telephony equipment.

As Arris' first president, Stanzione grew the venture from

a start-up company to what Antec called the world market leader in cable-telephony

products

"Bob has brought to Antec the high-tech

product-manufacturing experience, broadband-product background and operating controls that

have allowed us to become a premier supplier of hybrid fiber-coaxial network-transport

equipment, as well as -- with our partner, Nortel Networks -- a market leader in voice-

and data-transport products," Egan said in a prepared statement.

"Over the past 18 months, Bob and I have executed the

growth plan that was initiated several years ago, which included our acquisition and

assimilation of several businesses. The streamlining of the company and the operational

handoff of Antec to Bob is now complete," Egan continued.

"Bob is the leader who can deliver on the future

growth and earnings potential of the new Antec for our shareholders. Now is the time for

me to focus my efforts on developing strategic opportunities to enhance the growth of

shareholder value," he said.

Egan began his career in cable television 26 years ago,

when he joined Anixter Bros. after playing professional football for the Miami Dolphins

and selling computer systems with RCA in New York.

He held various management positions before becoming

president of Anixter Communications in 1980.

He was awarded the prestigious Vanguard Award by the

National Cable Television Association in 1990 for his groundbreaking work on laser

transmitters and the introduction of HFC technologies into the cable industry. Egan serves

on the NCTA's board of directors.

Stanzione held a wide range of senior management positions

during 26 years at AT&T Network Systems (now Lucent Technologies). His last position

with AT&T before he joined Arris was vice president of consumer-broadband networks.