ECW, TNN Near Deal

Nashville, Tenn. -- The pay-per-view fortunes of upstart

pro-wrestling outfit Extreme Championship Wrestling should benefit greatly from an

expected distribution deal with The Nashville Network.

ECW -- which offers a more "extreme" wrestling

experience than the World Wrestling Federation and World Championship Wrestling -- is

close to reaching an agreement with 72 million-subscriber TNN to have its product

distributed on a weekly basis, according to sources close to the situation.

An announcement could come during ECW's May 16 PPV

event, sources said.

ECW representatives could not be reached for comment, while

TNN officials declined comment.

ECW's events, which currently run on alternating

months, generate "steady" buy-rates, but they fall way short of those from the

more established WCW and WWF. However, this could change with TNN's basic-cable

exposure.