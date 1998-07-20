Economic Downturn Catches Up with Cable TV

Hong Kong -- The economic downswing here has had a marked

impact on monopoly pay television operator Cable TV, with subscription levels stagnating

and parent company Wharf Holdings expecting the unit to post a $39 million loss for 1998.

Although Cable TV began the year reporting positive cash

flow for the first time since it began transmissions in November 1993, the regional

economic slowdown is now keenly being felt in Hong Kong, with higher unemployment and less

growth.

Sources close to the company admitted that its net growth

was just two subscribers in June, despite a concentrated advertising and promotional

campaign by Wharf in the first half of 1998.

Cable TV chairman and managing director Stephen Ng Tin-hoi

said in June that the company had suspended the rollout of its fiber optic cable system

after it reached the government's target of passing 600,000 homes.

Insiders now claim that construction of the network has

been halted indefinitely, although the holdup is officially being described as "a

slowing down."

The expected loss for this year pales when compared with

losses of $78.8 million in 1997 and $75 million in 1996. However, the 1998 loss reflects

the suspension of the fiber optic build. Cable TV has said that the fiber network is

essential to boost channel capacity far beyond the 20 channels that its wireless cable

subscribers receive and to be used as a platform for interactive functions.

Wharf claims to have 400,000 subscribers among Hong

Kong's 1.6 million households, although a recent presentation by executives of

Wheelock & Co., Wharf's parent, claimed 430,000.

Whatever the figure, the company also admitted that its

churn rate has risen from less than 1 percent to as high as 1.5 percent in recent months.

While not crucial in isolation, the stagnation in new subscriber numbers means that Cable

TV is in danger of posting net losses of subscribers, since Hong Kong's recession is

expected by the government to continue into mid-1999.

Cable TV's attempt to tap into advertising to

diversify its revenue stream has also run into difficulties. Its license was altered in

June 1997 to permit it to transmit commercials.

But despite estimates by government-appointed consultants

that Cable TV could pull in 6 percent of Hong Kong's advertising spending, the

operator was never able to command more than 2 percent. Subscriptions still account for

more than 90 percent of Cable TV's income.

Wharf is still appealing last year's $125 million

award for breach of contract, issued by a Denver judge in a case brought by United

International Holdings Inc. However, earlier this year, Ng said Wharf had already made

financial provisions for the case, and it would not have an impact on Cable TV's

financial position.