EchoStar Taps Reardon to Head Dish Net

Direct-broadcast satellite company EchoStar Communications

Corp. last week named cable-industry veteran John D. Reardon president of its Dish

Network.

The position has been vacant since last March, when former

president Carl Vogel, who is now with Canada's Star Choice direct-to-home satellite

service, left the company.

Since the 1980s, Reardon said, 'I had the entire ride

with the cable industry.'

He's had stints as president of MTV: Music Television,

president and CEO of TCI Music and president and CEO of interactive-television company

Zing Systems. 'Now, I get the chance to do it all again with DBS. It's a

rush.'

In a press statement last week, EchoStar CEO Charlie Ergen

said, 'John's consummate skills and experience in the cable-television and DTH

industries will be invaluable to both the day-to-day and long-term operations of Dish

Network.'

DBS analyst Steve Blum, president of Tellus Venture

Associates, predicted that EchoStar's appointment of Reardon would be good for the

company.

'EchoStar has pulled in a major industry

executive,' he said. 'The fact that he's a programming executive tells you

what EchoStar's priorities are. EchoStar is trying to push programming first.'

As president of Dish Network, Reardon's primary duties

include marketing, sales, programming, subscriber growth and retail distribution.

'Anything that touches the customer is my purview,' he said.

Reardon added that his appointment will relieve Ergen from

some of the day-to-day responsibilities of running Dish Network so that he can devote more

time to focus on a five-year plan.

But even with Reardon's appointment, Ergen will

probably not have much free time on his hands in the near term. He is likely to have a

fight on his hands in Washington, D.C., if he is to win approval for his plan to deliver

local-network signals to so-called served homes, as well as unserved homes, within a given

market.

And Ergen still intends to go to court in June with his

suit against News Corp., which backed out of a deal with EchoStar last spring.

The biggest focus of the company is local-to-local

programming, Reardon said. EchoStar has already started marketing the local-channel

service in Atlanta through television and print ads, as well as point-of-sale materials at

retail.

The company is still working through such issues as how to

best train its dealers to get the local-to-local message out to their customers.

'The goal is to get subscribers,' said Reardon.

'That's my mission in life.'

To do so, he'll make improvements in marketing and

programming -- areas where he has much experience, he added.

To help beef up subscriber numbers, the company also wants

to gain more distribution at top consumer-electronics stores. Reardon said recent

relationships with Philips Consumer Electronics Inc. and JVC Co. of America will be an

important component in expanding Dish Network retail distribution.

EchoStar's smaller size compared with some of its DBS

competitors doesn't seem to bother Reardon.

'Most of my experience has been with entrepreneurial

companies,' he said.

With more than 1 million subscribers, EchoStar can no

longer be considered a start-up company, Reardon said.

But it's still a thrifty one. With its cost-saving

mentality, Reardon said, EchoStar is in a position to reach breakeven with fewer

subscribers than its larger DBS competitors.

Reardon wouldn't say whether the company's

emphasis on cost savings carried over into his salary. He did say that he plans to take

advantage of the stock options that were offered as part of his package.

Ergen and Reardon have been in ongoing discussions

surrounding the appointment for some time now. Reardon accompanied Ergen to the Consumer

Electronics Show in Las Vegas earlier this month, keeping a low profile at the

company's press conference there.

The following week, Reardon met with all of EchoStar's

vice presidents and higher-ups at a management retreat in Tulsa, Okla. 'It was a

wonderful place to become immersed in the Dish Network experience,' Reardon said.

'I love it.'

When asked whether naming a former cable executive as

president of Dish Network means that Ergen has started to make peace with the cable

industry, Reardon replied, 'I think that would be an overstatement.'