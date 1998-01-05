EchoStar Plans First Local DBS Markets

EchoStar Communications Corp. plans to start rolling out

its first local-market direct-broadcast satellite signals this month, whether or not the

company receives an official go-ahead from Washington, D.C., or from the local

broadcasters in question.

By the end of January, EchoStar hopes to serve 10 local

markets in the Eastern half of the country with local-network-affiliate and

independent-broadcast signals from its recently launched EchoStar III satellite. Users

would need a second satellite dish to receive both current Dish Network programming and

the new signals.

The company will make the local-channel service available

only to homes in so-called white areas beyond the reach of a good off-air signal, but

still within the given local market, according to David Moskowitz, senior vice president

and general counsel for EchoStar,.

Moskowitz added that although EchoStar has had discussions

with local broadcasters about retransmission consent, 'we can go forward without the

consent.'

DBS companies currently do not need broadcasters'

consent to retransmit local signals to unserved homes.

Moskowitz said he does not believe that EchoStar will need

retransmission consent from broadcasters to send their signals to homes that can receive a

good off-air signal, as long as those homes are within the DMA.

EchoStar filed a request for a rulemaking with the U.S.

Copyright Office last month to confirm that the company is permitted to transmit local

signals to served households.

Additionally, Moskowitz said, legislation before Congress

would allow DBS companies to send local signals to served households in distant markets.

Copyright fees for local-network and superstation feeds

delivered to unserved households within the same market are zero, said Moskowitz, and the

fee is 27 cents per subscriber, per month for all other homes. He added that he expects

the prices for a package of local signals to be the same for all households, regardless of

the copyright fee.

In a monthly on-air chat with subscribers last month,

EchoStar chairman and CEO Charlie Ergen said EchoStar would charge subscribers about $5

per month for a package of their local-market broadcast signals, adding that the feeds

would be digital-quality.

Ergen said the first wave of local markets was likely to

include New York; Baltimore; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; and Atlanta, with Dallas, Boston,

Detroit, Philadelphia and Minneapolis following closely behind.

Markets in the Western half of the country will not be

served with local signals until after EchoStar launches its fourth satellite in the

spring.

The first Western markets likely to be added include Los

Angeles; San Francisco; Seattle; Phoenix; Denver; Sacramento, Calif.; and Portland, Ore.

'Unfortunately, the economics of satellite don't

allow us to do all cities in the United States,' Ergen said.

But in the next six months, he added, EchoStar expects to

reach about one-half of U.S. homes with their own local channels.

'It's a big investment for us,' Ergen told

his subscribers, 'but I know that it's what you guys want.'

In his chat, Ergen suggested that 'white-area'

subscribers who don't live within a market that EchoStar will serve would be able to

pick a package from any of the cities offered, provided that the customer had not

subscribed to cable within the past 90 days. EchoStar now offers a handful of East Coast

and West Coast network feeds through PrimeTime 24.

EchoStar is expected to detail some of its plans for new

programming, as well as pricing for its second-dish system, at the Consumer Electronics

Show this week in Las Vegas.

For the past month, EchoStar has been selling the second

dish direct to subscribers for $99.