EchoStar Offers Dish With Local Service

To help promote the availability of its local-channel

service in five new markets, EchoStar Communications Corp. said last Thursday that it will

offer free second direct-broadcast satellite dishes to new subscribers.

Vice president of marketing Mary Peterson said Dish Network

is promoting the offer through local advertising that broke last Thursday.

Dish Network has added digital feeds of local ABC, CBS, NBC

and Fox affiliates in Miami, Denver, Salt Lake City, Phoenix and San Francisco. Each

package also includes a national Public Broadcasting Service feed. In most cities,

subscribers need second dishes to receive both local-network feeds and mainstream Dish

Network programming.

Peterson said that while some consumers may be reluctant to

install two dishes on their homes, "our experience is that a dish is a whole lot

better than a large rooftop antenna."

In New York and Los Angeles, local signals are beamed to

EchoStar satellites at 119 degrees west longitude to act as East Coast and West Coast

distant-network feeds for unserved subscribers. The other local-broadcast signals are sent

to its satellites at 148 degrees or 61.5 degrees west, and they require second dishes.

For a limited time, EchoStar will waive the cost of the

second dish for first-time subscribers who also buy the local channels for $4.99 per

month. Installation costs $49 for the core system, plus $50 for the second dish, for the

duration of the promotion. As an alternative, first-time subscribers can get free off-air

antennae for local signals.

Not all Dish Network subscribers qualify for local channels

over DBS. Customers must pass a ZIP-code test and meet certain criteria -- such as not

having subscribed to cable in the past 90 days -- to determine eligibility.

EchoStar is encouraging legislation that would allow any

home within a given DMA to receive local-channel signals over DBS.

And the Federal Communications Commission said last week

that it is seeking comments on an EchoStar petition for rulemaking to define, predict and

measure "grade-B intensity" for purposes of the Satellite Home Viewer Act.

Comments are due Sept. 11.

Until now, there has been no easy way to determine who

qualifies for local or distant-network channel reception over satellite.

Peterson said EchoStar will probably continue to add

markets to its local-to-local lineup, even while all of the SHVA issues are being sorted

out.

"We have a lot invested in local," she said.

"It makes perfect sense that people should have an alternative to cable."

Dish Network also delivers local channels in Boston; New

York; Washington, D.C.; Atlanta; Chicago; Dallas; and Los Angeles.

Subscribers who meet a signal-strength test to determine

that they cannot receive grade-B-intensity signals may also qualify for

distant-network-signal packages.