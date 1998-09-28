EchoStar to Launch Dish for Kids

EchoStar Communications Corp. is going Hollywood in a

little way. The direct-broadcast satellite company is producing an original show, Dish

for Kids, which is scheduled to launch Oct. 3 on Dish Network's promotional

channel 100.

The 15-minute show is designed to give kids a sneak preview

of the wide range of family-oriented fare available to Dish Network viewers throughout

each following week.

"This is purely targeted to kids," said Brian

Olsen, who joined EchoStar as executive producer about two months ago. "That's

the next generation of subscribers."

Olsen noted that in many households, kids already dictate

much of the TV viewing. That's why the clips from Dish for Kids will go beyond

cartoons to feature space exploration, mountain climbing, tiger hunting and whale

watching.

Highlighting certain shows from Discovery Channel or Home

Box Office, for example, and not just made-for-children programming on Nickelodeon or

Disney Channel, might help kids to find choices that they can watch with their families.

"Because of the huge variety of programming available

on Dish Network, there may be things that they wouldn't otherwise know about,"

Olsen said.

The pretaped segments will be shot at a studio at

EchoStar's Denver-area headquarters, and postproduction work will be done at its

facilities in Cheyenne, Wyo.

EchoStar tapped local ninth-grader Brittany Troisi to host Dish

for Kids. In seeking a host, Olsen said, EchoStar was looking for "somebody

bright and intelligent, somebody who's good in school and has a broad range of

interests -- the kid next door."

Initial reaction from programmers has been positive, Olsen

said, adding that some networks may help to draw interest to the new show by offering

prizes and sponsoring promotions.

Viewers will be encouraged to interact with the show by

sending postcards and letters to the host. It's a low-tech version of the interaction

that EchoStar offers with its live "Charlie Chats," during which chairman and

CEO Charlie Ergen often gives away prizes to viewers who send in prompted e-mail messages.

"We'll start simple and go from there,"

Olsen said. "This is very much a work in progress."

Someday, an expanded version of the show could give kids

across the country a platform for airing their own home videos, highlighting their

hometowns from a kid's point of view, Olsen predicted.

In the meantime, he said, "the cornerstones of the

show are the great programming and the great host."

EchoStar will alert its viewers to the new Dish for Kids

through cross-channel promotions and its monthly Charlie Chats. The company has no initial

plans to sell advertising on the show, which will have hourly start times in all time

zones on Saturday mornings to reach as wide an audience as possible.