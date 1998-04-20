EchoStar to Launch 4th Satellite

New York -- EchoStar Communications Corp. is expected to

receive an official launch date sometime this week for its fourth direct-broadcast

satellite. According to chairman and CEO Charlie Ergen, EchoStar IV should launch within

the next four weeks.

Speaking at the SkyForum conference here, Ergen said he was

hopeful that this launch will be as successful as the previous three. He told reporters

that he plans to invite all 30 members of EchoStar's "good-luck club" out

to the launch in Kazakhstan. Each of the club members have been to all of the earlier

launches, and Ergen is not willing to chance leaving any of the good-luck charms behind.

EchoStar IV will be launched to the 119 degrees west

orbital slot, from which the company's core Dish Network service is delivered. The

new satellite will replace EchoStar I, which is to be repositioned to a slot at 148

degrees west to service the Western half of the country.

Because it's a higher-power satellite, the new bird at

119 will allow EchoStar to add more channels to its core Dish Network lineup. The new

satellite is expected to be operational by August. EchoStar IV was designed to make more

efficient use of the 21 transponders that the company is licensed to use at 119.

The new, higher-power satellite will also allow Dish

Network to target customers in Alaska and Hawaii for the first time. Subscribers there

would need a larger-than-normal dish of 24 to 30 inches in diameter, depending on the

location and its typical amount of rain, Ergen said.