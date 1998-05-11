EchoStar Hits Grand Slam with 4th Launch

The EchoStar IV satellite broke through the early-morning

dawn last Friday as a Proton rocket launched it on its way into geosynchronous orbit from

the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The event, aired lived on EchoStar Communications

Corp.'s Dish Network Thursday evening for the benefit of its U.S.-based subscribers,

marked the company's fourth successful direct-broadcast satellite launch in a row.

"This is the most advanced, most powerful DBS

satellite launched to date," said EchoStar chairman and CEO Charlie Ergen in an

interview one week before the launch.

The high-power DBS satellite was launched into the

full-CONUS (Continental U.S.) orbital spectrum at 119 degrees west longitude, where

EchoStar I and II currently reside. Once EchoStar IV is fully operational, the company

plans to reposition EchoStar I into its new home at 148 degrees west, where it will

service the western half of the U.S.

EchoStar III, launched last October, is parked at 61.5

degrees west, and services the eastern half of the country. EchoStar launched the

satellite at 61.5 -- and designated the one for 148 -- to allow Dish Network to expand its

service offerings to include local-broadcast channels (in limited markets), as well as

ethnic, educational, business and data services.

Dish Network subscribers would need a second dish to access

programming from either of those two satellites (EchoStar I and III) in addition to the

more mainstream fare delivered from the birds at 119.

Designed by Lockheed Martin, EchoStar IV has 32 high-power

transponders. EchoStar is currently licensed to operate 21 transponders at 119. PrimeStar

Inc. may be prodded to divest of the remaining 11 frequencies there soon, but it's

too early to say whether EchoStar would ultimately gain access to those rights.

Ergen said EchoStar IV has been designed so that it could

use all 32 frequencies at 119 if necessary.

"It's got a lot of flexibility," Ergen said.

"We can do 32, or we can make the 21 more efficient, or we can do 16 at high-power

mode."

EchoStar IV could also provide backup to the satellites at

61.5 degrees and 148 degrees west, Ergen said, "so our customers are protected"

in the unlikely event one of the birds is damaged in space.

Whether viewed as a primary or backup satellite, EchoStar

IV doesn't come cheap. Ergen said he is looking at a price tag of close to $250

million when the cost of the satellite's construction, launch, insurance and interest

are added up.

That's no small figure for a company that's

heavily in debt and for a CEO who is widely reputed for his frugality when it comes to

business expenses.

Yet to hear Ergen tell it, the last two satellite launches

had less to do with making money and more to do with fostering multichannel competition.

"Although it's risky and it's not

economical, we believe it's not something the American public can wait for,"

Ergen said of his plan to deliver local-broadcast signals via satellite to as many as 20

markets later this year.

Without the ability to deliver local channels, Ergen said,

DBS will remain a niche business and won't offer true competition to cable.

"We, as the smallest DBS company, have bet our company

on doing this," Ergen said. He added he's well aware of the risk that if he

loses that wager, "we may end up as roadkill on the information superhighway."

But Ergen claimed he is not put off by the possibility that

his local-to-local broadcast plan might fail.

"It's only embarrassing to us if we don't

try," he said. "We would be ashamed if we went to bed every night and we

didn't try to give the American public a choice."

Ergen said he won't wait for Washington to give him an

okay before he launches his local-to-local service in additional markets.

The company already has such a service in six markets, but

limits availability to customers in so-called "white areas" beyond the reach of

an acceptable off-air signal.

"It would make our lives easier if we could get

legislation that allows us to go beyond those areas," Ergen admitted. But as long as

the law remains as it is today, Ergen said, "we're prepared to go forward"

with additional markets.

If laws were written to impose full must-carry requirements

on DBS, however, "we'd have to abandon any local-to-local plans," Ergen

said.

If EchoStar is forced to scrap its local-broadcast plans,

however, the company could still have a viable business, Ergen insisted, saying EchoStar

could fill its transponders at 61.5 and 148 degrees west with more data, niche and ethnic

programming.

"That would be more economical for us," Ergen

admitted. "But it doesn't provide the kind of competition to cable that the

American public and the FCC [Federal Communications Commission] have in mind."