EchoStar Aims for PrimeStar Subs

The ink had barely dried on DirecTV Inc.'s agreement

to buy PrimeStar Inc.'s medium-power satellite-subscriber base when EchoStar

Communications Corp. offered its own incentives to poach those subscribers.

Charlie Ergen, EchoStar's chairman and CEO, wasted no

time in announcing the bounty program to his retail base through an on-air chat with

subscribers last Tuesday -- just four days after DirecTV's announcement to buy

PrimeStar.

Analysts said Ergen wanted to exploit the estimated

two-month window of opportunity before DirecTV's deal is expected to close, after

which DirecTV will own PrimeStar's subscriber base and have the upper hand in

marketing to them directly.

In a bounty program set to start today (Feb. 1) and run

through March, EchoStar will offer its dealers -- as well as PrimeStar retailers --

several hundred dollars to convert recent PrimeStar subscribers to EchoStar's Dish

Network direct-broadcast satellite service.

Additional subsidies will allow dealers to offer free

hardware and installation to PrimeStar's medium-power customers at no upfront cost.

EchoStar is also in the midst of a general free-hardware

promotion, but that requires new subscribers to pay for the equipment first and then wait

for a rebate check after paying for two months of programming. First-time subscribers must

also commit to a $48-per-month programming package.

In contrast, targeted PrimeStar customers only have to

commit $19.99 per month, which is lower than PrimeStar's monthly basic service.

Dealers are allotted a $200 spiff for each PrimeStar

subscriber converted to Dish Network, on top of the standard incentives that EchoStar

offers as compensation.

Michael Byrd, president of DBS Satellite, a Southern

California satellite dealer, said EchoStar will also offer an additional $50 for each

PrimeStar conversion if the dealer signs a contract promising not to sign those customers

back to DirecTV at a later date. The dealer gets another $100 if it performs a credit

check and finds that the converted customer has a good credit rating.

Targeting customers with good credit might help EchoStar to

avoid some of the problems that PrimeStar has had recently with heavy subscriber churn. It

also leaves its competitor, DirecTV, paying top dollar for some of the less-than-desirable

prospects.

Some dealers will use EchoStar's extra monetary

incentives to spice up their own offers to their customers. Byrd, for example, said he

plans to add $50 in programming discounts for PrimeStar customers who switch to Dish

Network. He added that he'll take advantage of EchoStar's co-op advertising

funds to promote the offer aggressively.

"There will be a lot of conversions going on,"

Byrd said.

Lou Kerner, an analyst for Goldman Sachs & Co.,

estimated that EchoStar could take 15 percent or more of PrimeStar's customer base.

Kerner added that DirecTV is strongly positioned to

transition the majority of the PrimeStar subscribers over to its own DBS service.

"People are inherently lazy," Kerner said. "Most people will put off the

decision-making period for as long as they can."

DirecTV would not comment last week on EchoStar's new

bounty program. Observers said it's unlikely that the company will respond directly

with a similar consumer or dealer offer, since it has already committed to paying more

than $1 billion for the customer base.

DIRECTV'S EFFORTS

But DirecTV is by no means out of the DBS-marketing game

entirely. The company has a joint promotion with U.S. Satellite Broadcasting that offers

new subscribers $200 in free programming. Byrd said that given the low cost of hardware

today -- he can sell a DirecTV system for $99 -- that's a better offer for the

consumer than the EchoStar deal, in some cases.

But one glitch in converting PrimeStar customers to DirecTV

could be the fact that longtime PrimeStar customers have been grandfathered into

eligibility for East and West Coast distant-network feeds. Byrd said it's much harder

for DirecTV to turn on those network signals today. And, at least in his market, EchoStar

has the advantage of offering the local Los Angeles broadcast signals over satellite.

Mark Pagon, president, chairman and CEO of Pegasus

Communications Corp. -- which resells DirecTV programming in certain National Rural

Telecommunications Cooperative territories -- said his company will respond to

EchoStar's bounty program with a competitive dealer offer of its own.

DirecTV is expected to ask Pegasus and other NRTC members

to help fund the PrimeStar buyout, although no deal has been announced yet.

"A complication for us in terms of the DirecTV

purchase is that we didn't feel that we'd have to buy the customer list to

convert the customer," Pagon said. "We don't want to be a bad partner, but

we don't want to spend money on something that we don't have to."

Pagon said that given EchoStar's bounty program,

there's no guarantee that DirecTV will be able to convert all of the PrimeStar

customers that it has paid for. In addition, Pegasus plans to convert many PrimeStar

customers on its own in the weeks or months before the deal between DirecTV and PrimeStar

closes.

To get the financial backing of NRTC members, DirecTV may

need to offer them stakes in new programming services, including premium channels from its

USSB acquisition and the newer services that it plans to launch at 110 and 119 degrees

west longitude. The original agreement with the NRTC allows its members to sell only

programming delivered from the 101 orbital spectrum.

TRANSPONDER SWAP?

Some analysts predicted that as part of a next wave of

intraindustry deals, DirecTV and EchoStar might negotiate to swap some of their DBS

transponders so that each would wind up controlling one complete full-CONUS (continental

United States) slot and a good portion of a second.

Such an arrangement is not likely to be announced before

the government approves several recent deals: EchoStar's acquisition of 27

transponders at 110 from News Corp.'s American Sky Broadcasting Inc.; DirecTV's

acquisition of five slots at 101 and three slots at 110 from USSB; and DirecTV's

acquisition of 11 transponders at 119 from Tempo Satellite Inc.

Steve Blum, president of Tellus Venture Associates, said

EchoStar would want the 11 transponders at 119 because that's where its core business

is today.

Without a transponder swap, DirecTV would have DBS

frequencies at all three full-CONUS slots, and it would need to develop new technology

that would allow a single 18-inch dish to see signals from all three locations.

With all of the DBS focus directed at internal competition,

some industry observers are concerned that DBS players might lose sight of the bigger

picture.

"The cable audience is much larger than the 2 million

PrimeStar-subscriber base," said Barbara Sullivan, president of Denver-based B.G.

Marketing.

"We hope that DirecTV and EchoStar will concentrate on

going after cable subscribers, and not on taking potshots at each other," said Mel

Hunger, executive director of the Key America Buying Group.

But cable executives at the MSO level are not letting up

their guard.

"My view is that whether there are one, three or five

companies in the market, DBS has been competitive for us," said Jim O'Brien,

president and chief operating officer of Jones Intercable Inc. "Now there are two

powerful competitors instead of three, but all of our customers still have a choice. We

have to do a better job to entice our customers to stay."

Chuck Ellis, executive vice president of Time Warner Cable,

agreed. "With consolidation, the DBS companies will operate with greater

efficiencies, more marketplace presence and more market clout," he said. "The

market is getting more competitive every day."