E! Will Provide Highlights to Replay
Palo Alto, Calif. -- Replay Networks Inc. and E!
Entertainment Television have reached agreement on a deal for E! to provide branded
highlights and program recommendations to users of Replay's planned on-demand service.
Under the deal, E! and Style will create channels for
Replay Network Services featuring program information and highlights. Also, E! will create
an "E! Replay Zone," in which E! staffers will offer suggested program viewing
to Replay subscribers from broadcast, cable and pay-per-view services.
Replay's set-top recording device is aimed at allowing
viewers to watch shows on-demand, capturing and storing them digitally for playback.
