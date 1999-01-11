E! Will Provide Highlights to Replay

Palo Alto, Calif. -- Replay Networks Inc. and E!

Entertainment Television have reached agreement on a deal for E! to provide branded

highlights and program recommendations to users of Replay's planned on-demand service.

Under the deal, E! and Style will create channels for

Replay Network Services featuring program information and highlights. Also, E! will create

an "E! Replay Zone," in which E! staffers will offer suggested program viewing

to Replay subscribers from broadcast, cable and pay-per-view services.

Replay's set-top recording device is aimed at allowing

viewers to watch shows on-demand, capturing and storing them digitally for playback.