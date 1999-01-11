DVS Is the Latest Insertion Dropout

The number of digital ad-insertion vendors shrank recently,

as Digital Video Systems Inc. quietly quit the field.

DVS, the last major marketing push of which was tied to the

National Show last spring, quietly called it quits late last year, according to various

MSO and vendor executives. The company was unable to make a dent in a category populated

by one-dozen suppliers but dominated by three: SeaChange International Inc. -- the leader

by far -- along with SkyConnect Inc. and Channelmatic/LIMT Inc.

"Another one bites the bust," one cable operator

said, summing up the shakeout.

In trade advertising run last May in conjunction with the

National Show, DVS joined the insertion field's trend toward lower pricing with its

"DVS Enterprise" system, pegged at $4,995 per channel.

But its headline -- "In a world where numbers mean

everything -" -- proved prophetic, as DVS could not generate any meaningful

sales to cable operators.

Dave Keller left DVS as vice president and general manager

to join Escient LLC as chief operating officer last month.

In 1997, DVS bought the Digital Video division of privately

held Arris Interactive. Keller, who had been that division's president under Arris,

became its vice president and general manager after that sale. Earlier, he was president

of StarNet Development Inc., which exited the insertion business itself earlier that year.

Also gone is Gary Franza, who had been president of the

new-media division at DVS.

Phone calls to DVS went to an operator at Arris Interactive

in the same suburban Atlanta building that DVS used to occupy.

"Gary Franza is no longer with the company," the

operator said, "and there is no more DVS. It's out of business."

For some surviving insertion vendors, consolidation or

acquisition may be future options. SkyConnect was to have been acquired last year by

Online System Services Inc., but that deal fell through in November due to declines in

OSS' stock price.

That would have been the second acquisition in the

insertion sector since March 1997, when IndeNet Inc. sold Channelmatic to Local Insertion

Media Technology AB, a Swedish company.