DTT Comes to India

New Delhi, India -- State-run broadcasting company

Doordarshan plans to launch a digital-terrestrial-television service in May. Word of the

service emerged during a talk by Doordarshan's engineer-in-chief, B.K. De, at the

recent Broadcasting Engineering conference held here.

The service will initially be available in the metropolitan

areas of Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Calcutta. According to De, the DTT service will be

utilized to both upgrade existing signals to high-definition television and to offer more

channels to subscribers.

Initially, Doordarshan will offer all 17 of its established

channels on DTT -- 14 or 15 of them have only been available on a regional basis in the

past. When the cost of receivers drops, more services will be added.

Among those new services on the drawing board are sports,

agricultural and educational channels. Doordarshan is also hoping to revive three channels

that it previously dropped, including a highbrow cultural channel and an international

service.

De said Doordarshan chose to use the Digital Video

Broadcasting format. The American ATSC (Advanced Television Systems Committee)

transmission format had been considered, but it was deemed unsuitable.

Doordarshan expects to spend $US714 million on DTT

equipment over the next five years. It will expand into additional markets with caution.

"We want to first gauge the response [to DTT] in the

metro cities before we proceed to smaller towns," De said. "Each set-top

receiver presently costs [consumers] $US300 apiece. It is only when these receivers are

mass-produced that their price will come down and the average viewer will be able to

afford it."

Media analysts said the key to the success of the DTT plans

is making set-top boxes affordable.