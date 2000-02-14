DTH Continues to Gain Ground In Brazil

Rio De Janiero, Brazil -- The country's direct-to-home

(DTH) satellite TV industry is staying on as growth trajectory, with subscribership set to

top 1 million by the third quarter of this year, according to a recent forecast from local

media-research firm Pay TV Survey (PTS).

In the last quarter of 1999, Brazil's DTH subscriber base

rose by 60 percent, to 810,000 from 511,000, compared to the same period a year ago, PTS

said. Brazil has three DTH platforms: NetSat's Sky Brasil, DirecTV Brasil -- both local

units of panregional services -- and domestic player TecSat. PTS did not provide

platform-specific subscriber numbers.

NetSat is 54 percent owned by Brazilian media giant

Organizaçoes Globo, with minority stakes held by News Corp. and AT&T Corp.'s Liberty

Media International Inc. DirecTV Brasil is owned by Venezuela's Cisneros Group of Cos. and

Hughes Electronics Corp., which has majority control.

DTH operators' share of the country's entire pay TV

subscriber universe widened to 27 percent from 19 percent during the same year-over-year

period.

Meanwhile, cable's share shrank to 60 percent from 67

percent, and multichannel-multipoint distribution services' (MMDS) share slid to 10

percent from 12 percent.

"The impressive [DTH] growth is due to the fact that

satellite operators reach areas where cable and MMDS operators are not present," said

PTS analyst Otavio Jordanovsky. "In these areas, customers have no pay TV services,

except the ones provided by DTH operators."

Falling prices are also fueling DTH growth. Equipment and

installation costs for Sky and DirecTV are about $220, compared to $550 when they launched

a few years ago.

Sky provides Ku-band coverage over all of Brazil,

Jordanovsky said. DirecTV's Ku-band coverage isn't quite as wide, but it offers C-band

coverage to fill the gaps, he added.

DTH is the only form of pay TV in a number of major markets

in Brazil, including Salvador, one of the country's five biggest cities.

Analysts expect DTH operators to continue their aggressive

expansion, thanks to their nationwide coverage and Brazil's economic recovery.

In the long run, however, DTH's market share could decline

due to renewed cable and MMDS growth. In 2003, Ku-band operators will account for

estimated 21.3 percent of Brazil's pay TV market, according to PTS. Cable's share,

meanwhile, is expected to grow to 65.1 percent. Wireless cable is expected to have a 13.6

percent market share.