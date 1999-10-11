DSL Deployments Hit the Throttle

The major local-exchange carriers are accelerating

digital-subscriber-line facilities deployments well beyond their current marketing

capabilities in hopes that by next year, they'll be in a position to address

potentially explosive demand more efficiently than they can today.

A tabulation of the latest round of increased deployment

commitments shows that the regional Bell operating companies and GTE Corp. combined plan

to have more than 40 million lines qualified as ready to deliver high-speed-data services

from installed DSL-access multiplexers (DSLAMs) by year's end (see chart). This is

more than twice the number of lines that were accounted for in announced plans at the

start of the year.

"With competitive local-exchange carriers and

cable-modem operators making strides in broadband-access markets, the ILECs [incumbent

LECs] couldn't afford to wait any longer to make their move," The Strategis

Group consultant Adrianne Brandt said.

"A lot of ILECs are deploying DSLAMs in COs [central

offices] on a large scale before moving to market the services aggressively because they

don't want to be in a position of telling the customer service isn't available

once they begin marketing," Brandt added.

By the second quarter of next year, self-installing

capabilities, together with the scale of deployments, will make it easier for ILECs to

proceed with more aggressive marketing efforts, Brandt said.

There has already been a significant increase in marketing

efforts, she added, buttressed in part by the fact that more advanced means of qualifying

local loop are now available and in part by self-installation capabilities introduced into

vendor modems over the past four months.

Many suppliers have introduced USB (universal serial bus)

modems that users can plug into their computers as they would any other modem.

"We've seen a tremendous improvement in the percentage of

self-installations," Brandt said, noting that at U S West, that figure is now at

about 92 percent.

Strategis estimated that DSL-modem shipments in North

America will hit 400,000 by year's end, representing a 900 percent gain over the

60,000 shipments registered by the firm at the start of the year. In contrast, the cable

industry anticipates that it will have more than 1 million users connected via cable

modems by year's end.

Some firms tracking high-speed-data deployments see cable

maintaining a strong lead for some time, although they have raised their estimations of

where DSL will be as the telcos have moved to deploy DSLAMs more aggressively this year.

Forrester Research Inc., for example, said the number of

DSL users will hit 1.8 million in 2001, compared with 9.2 million cable users, with cable

maintaining the lead through 2003 at 19.65 million versus 7.7 million.

But other observers suggested that projections based on

current telephone-industry marketing efforts miss the potential for rapid penetration

across a 40 million-line base of installed DSLAMs.

Retail stores are already part of the DSL-distribution

chain, Brandt said, since many suppliers are offering modems that can be directly plugged

into computers that conform to local DSL systems supported by ILECs.

The current approach to marketing and connectivity -- where

early adopters comprise the overwhelming majority of customers -- is no measure of what

the approach will look like a year from now, when self-installing technology will be

widely available, she added.

An important factor in the ability of the telephone

industry to aggressively market DSL services in the year ahead is the emergence of a new

generation of DSLAMs that allow telcos to reach customers served by digital-loop carriers,

TeleChoice Inc. DSL analyst Claudia Bacco said.

For example, she noted, the new Lucent Technologies DSLAM

"sets a new bar for DSLAM performance by doing everything a DSLAM should do in a

single, compact box."

Bacco added, "The problem for Lucent is that other

vendors that already have significant market share are producing a new generation of

systems that accomplish many of the same things."

For example, DSL-system supplier Copper Mountain Networks

Inc. -- which Dataquest Inc. said is the leader in DSLAM deployments for business use --

is introducing line cards designed to support the G.Lite DSL standard, employing

G.Lite-specific chip sets supplied by Centillium Communications Inc.

"We're able to support 24 ports per line card

using these chip sets, versus the four to eight ports that you can do on line cards that

are designed for rate-adaptive ADSL [asymmetric DSL]," Copper Mountain director of

product marketing Richard Sekar said.

Copper Mountain -- which, by year's end, will begin

shipping G.Lite line cards that can be inserted into its currently installed DSLAMs -- has

worked out an interoperability agreement with 3Com Corp. ensuring that all of 3Com's

G.Lite customer modems will work with Copper Mountain DSLAMs.

Even though G.Lite is now a standard, interoperability is

not guaranteed between DSLAMs of one vendor and customer-premises equipment of another,

due to the absence of standards for the applications interfaces below the physical

transport layer, Sekar noted.

This is a key area of concern for the telephone industry,

and it is being addressed in standards efforts and through interoperability testing

similar to what Copper Mountain and 3Com are engaged in, Brandt noted.

Telcos are finding that if different vendors'

equipment is used at the ends of the G.Lite connection, the specified transmission

distance of 18,000 feet for a 1.5 megabit-per-second data rate is often not attainable,

she said, adding, "The effective transmission distance is more like 12,000

feet."

While some telcos like BellSouth Corp. and Sprint

Communications Co. have voiced intentions to push G.Lite aggressively starting in early

2000, others are holding back while these problems are resolved.

Many companies are supplying microfilters that customers

can easily attach to their premises lines to support delivery of the non-G.Lite DSL

signals over those lines, which allows self-installation without requiring that the telco

offer G.Lite, Brandt noted.

"The technology exists to solve the G.Lite problems,

and there's a tremendous amount of focus by these big companies on doing that,"

she said. "I don't believe you can underestimate the power of the ILECs once

they've set their minds on accomplishing something."