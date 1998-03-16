Douglas In, Gonzalez Out Of PPV Boxing Ring
By Staff
New York -- The beleaguered pay-per-view boxing category
received a bit of good news and a bit of bad news Thursday. TVKO will distribute a PPV
heavyweight bout on June 20 featuring former champion James "Buster" Douglas
against Lou Savarese. While the site has not been set, the suggested retail price will
fall around $29.95.
The company, however, had to postpone its April 4 Genaro
Hernandez/Carlos Gerena PPV fight card until May 16 due to an injury suffered by
Hernandez. The undercard will still feature World Boxing Council super batamweight
champion Erik Morales. That fight card will retail at a suggested price of $24.95.
