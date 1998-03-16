Douglas In, Gonzalez Out Of PPV Boxing Ring

New York -- The beleaguered pay-per-view boxing category

received a bit of good news and a bit of bad news Thursday. TVKO will distribute a PPV

heavyweight bout on June 20 featuring former champion James "Buster" Douglas

against Lou Savarese. While the site has not been set, the suggested retail price will

fall around $29.95.

The company, however, had to postpone its April 4 Genaro

Hernandez/Carlos Gerena PPV fight card until May 16 due to an injury suffered by

Hernandez. The undercard will still feature World Boxing Council super batamweight

champion Erik Morales. That fight card will retail at a suggested price of $24.95.