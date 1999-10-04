Donohue Joins Multichannel News
New York -- Multichannel News is pleased to announce
that Steve Donohue has joined its staff as senior editor, general assignment, effective
immediately.
Donohue, who will be based here, had been a staff reporter
at Electronic Media for nearly two years, where he covered international
television, sports programming and cable.
Prior to EM, Donohue had been assistant editor at
Phillips Business Information Inc.'s CableFAX Daily for almost two years.
While there, he wrote and produced the daily fax, covering all aspects of cable TV.
Earlier, he had been a reporter for Internet Week,
another Phillips property, where he covered competition among Internet-service providers
and hardware and software developments for that weekly newsletter.
Prior to Internet Week, he had been a reporter at Law
Enforcement News. He began his career in journalism at the Buffalo News in
Buffalo, N.Y., reporting on local government, crime and school districts.
"I am delighted that we have been able to lure away
Donohue, a reporter who thrives on covering the cable industry. His passion shows, and he
brings much to the party," Multichannel News editor in chief Marianne
Paskowski said.
Donohue holds a bachelor's of arts degree in
journalism and mass communication from St. Bonaventure University, and he resides in
Manhattan.
