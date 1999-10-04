Donohue Joins Multichannel News

New York -- Multichannel News is pleased to announce

that Steve Donohue has joined its staff as senior editor, general assignment, effective

immediately.

Donohue, who will be based here, had been a staff reporter

at Electronic Media for nearly two years, where he covered international

television, sports programming and cable.

Prior to EM, Donohue had been assistant editor at

Phillips Business Information Inc.'s CableFAX Daily for almost two years.

While there, he wrote and produced the daily fax, covering all aspects of cable TV.

Earlier, he had been a reporter for Internet Week,

another Phillips property, where he covered competition among Internet-service providers

and hardware and software developments for that weekly newsletter.

Prior to Internet Week, he had been a reporter at Law

Enforcement News. He began his career in journalism at the Buffalo News in

Buffalo, N.Y., reporting on local government, crime and school districts.

"I am delighted that we have been able to lure away

Donohue, a reporter who thrives on covering the cable industry. His passion shows, and he

brings much to the party," Multichannel News editor in chief Marianne

Paskowski said.

Donohue holds a bachelor's of arts degree in

journalism and mass communication from St. Bonaventure University, and he resides in

Manhattan.