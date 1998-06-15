Don King to Keynote Satellite Trade Show
By Staff
Alexandria, Va. -- The Satellite Broadcasting and
Communications Association announced last week that boxing promoter Don King will keynote
its national trade show next month at the Opryland Hotel in Nashville, Tenn.
King will speak Thursday, July 23, at 9 a.m.
The convention will host a number of firsts for the
association, including new dealer-certification tests and a screening room where attendees
will preview upcoming programming from popular cable channels. The screening room will
feature movies, concerts, sports and family fare from morning to midnight. Participants
include Home Box Office, Disney Channel, Comedy Central, Discovery Channel, NFL Films, The
Golf Channel, Showtime Networks Inc. and Turner Broadcasting System Inc.
Featured topics at the show include digital cable,
high-definition television and personal computer/TV convergence technologies.
The SBCA show runs July 23 to 25, with industry training
sessions and a prelaunch party scheduled for July 22.
