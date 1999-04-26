Dominus Eyes EDI in New CAB Role

New York -- New Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau

executive Jerry Dominus -- a veteran of both the buying and selling sides of broadcast

television -- plans to promote electronic data interchange in his new high-profile

cable-industry job.

Named last week as vice president of network sales and

marketing effective May 17, Dominus replaces Don Stump, who is leaving for personal

reasons. Stump, however, will assist in the transition by staying at the CAB through June.

A key long-term aim, Dominus said last week, will be to

work toward greater implementation of EDI on both the network and advertiser-agency sides.

That will lead to faster payment and greater use of network cable by advertisers, he

added.

Dominus -- recalling that EDI was one of his focuses in the

past, when he was chairman of the American Association of Advertising Agencies' TV

committee -- said there was still "no standardization on the agency side," since

some shops use proprietary systems and others use syndicated EDI systems.

But his first priority at the CAB will be "to get my

Rolodex out and talk to my constituency at the cable networks about what theythink

I ought to be doing," he said. It's too soon to be more specific, he added.

Despite his considerable broadcast background, Dominus is

no stranger to cable. He spent the past couple of years on the cable side in various

capacities at Cablevision Systems Corp.

In 1997 and 1998, Dominus was an ad-sales consultant to

Cablevision subsidiary Rainbow Media Holdings Inc.'s American Movie Classics and

Romance Classics networks.

Since last fall, his focus became more local, as he

consulted for Cablevision's newly launched MSG Metro Channels in the New York market.

His function there was "more on getting their sales operation up and running than on

seeing it through," he said.

Dominus also bought network-cable time as senior partner

and director of national broadcast at ad agency J. Walter Thompson Co. from 1991 through

1996.

With the primetime upfront marketplace approaching, Fox

Broadcasting Co. launched an anti-cable presentation last month in the hopes of offsetting

the CAB's relentless updates on growing cable ratings and eroding broadcast ratings.

"I can understand [Fox's] frustration," said

Dominus, who spent 26 years at CBS before joining JWT. "But it's not the CAB:

It's the reality of the audiences. It's in the numbers, not in who tells

it."