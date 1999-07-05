Dolan Loses $18.4M Lawsuit

A civil jury in Chicago ruled last Tuesday that Cablevision

Systems Corp. chairman Charles F. Dolan must pay a group of limited-partner investors,

identified as Lid Associates, $18.4 million in connection with the 1995 sale of a cable

system.

The jury at the Circuit Court of Cook County, Ill., ruled

that Dolan breached his fiduciary duties to this group by not fairly allocating the

proceeds from the sale of a 90,500-subscriber suburban Chicago system to the former

Continental Cablevision Inc. for $168.5 million. Cablevision was not named in the lawsuit.

Dolan's lawyer vowed to appeal. "This case is far

from over, and we will take legal steps to protect Mr. Dolan's interests in an effort

to overturn this aspect of the case," Chicago lawyer Richard J. Gray said.

Gray added that a motion to contest the $18.4 million award

would be filed with the trial judge, Lee Preston, at the Cook County Law Division.

Judge Preston rejected a request from the plaintiffs for

punitive damages.

Dolan had raised nearly $38 million from the investors, who

responded to a private offering between 1979 and 1983, according to the lawsuit.

When Dolan sold to Continental, he paid his limited

partners about $43 million -- or their original investment, plus a $5 million profit --

while Dolan pocketed $51 million, according to plaintiffs' lawyer Jay Canel.

According to Gray, during the period in question, Dolan

volunteered to defer fees and made loans to keep the failing suburban Chicago cable

company afloat, accounting for the interest Dolan was paid at the sale.

"While we continue to believe that he was owed

appropriate interest on those loans, a Cook County jury disagreed," Gray said.

Canel refuted Gray's argument. "Dolan claimed

that he put up $36 million of his own money. In actuality, his public company,

Cablevision, put up $20 million, and he put up $5 million," he said.