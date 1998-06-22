Does Cable Serve Women Viewers?

The cable lineup is a man's world. Even some top male

brass in cable have bemoaned the lack of services targeted toward women.

Out of dozens of cable networks -- with channels dedicated

to such narrow niches as animals, golf and racing -- the number that position themselves

as targeted toward women can fit on one hand: Lifetime Television, Romance Classics and

Spanish-language Gems Television. A fourth, spinoff Lifetime Movie Network, debuts June

29.

So as regional-sports channels and news channels sprout up

like mushrooms, the women's market remains woefully underserved, according to some

programmers and cable operators.

At least that's the position that Tele-Communications

Inc. president and chief operating officer Leo J. Hindery Jr. has taken, as has former

Nickelodeon chief Geraldine Laybourne, who just left her slot as president of Disney/ABC

Cable Networks to create her own TV-Internet-production business.

"The fact that there is only one widely distributed

network for women [Lifetime] is ridiculous," Laybourne said. "One of the reasons

why I am starting up my own company is that I want to address the needs of modern

women."

Veteran programmer Pat Mitchell, president of CNN

Productions/Time Inc. Television, agreed with Laybourne.

"I'm frankly stunned at this industry,"

Mitchell said. "This [women] is a niche waiting to be filled."

But other top network and MSO officials disagreed. They

maintained that women -- a very broad and nonhomogenous group -- don't need or want

more networks specifically aimed at them. In fact, some programmers, including Nickelodeon

general manager Cyma Zarghami, voiced strong concerns about the creation of women-targeted

networks, fearing that they might help to perpetuate sexual stereotypes.

"There aren't any networks specifically targeted

toward men," Zarghami said, noting as an example that women watch sports channels. In

fact, on average, 30 percent of ESPN's primetime audience is made up of women.

Bob Wilson, vice president of programming at Cox

Communications Inc., doesn't sense any consumer demand for more women's

networks. Wilson and others said females are served by existing programming services,

whether or not those networks specifically tag themselves as aimed at women.

Some of the arguments against, and qualms expressed about,

creating more women's-oriented networks reminded Laybourne of her experience at MTV

Networks and Nick when she tried to research whether a network dedicated to children would

work.

In focus groups with children, kids said they didn't

want their own network, she recalled. They said they were more than happy to watch fare

such as Starsky and Hutch, and they didn't need a 24-hour kids' outlet.

The problem is that consumers -- children or otherwise -- sometimes can't articulate

what their needs and wants really are, she said.

So despite the unencouraging results from the initial

kids' focus groups, today, programming giants from Viacom Inc. to Fox to The Walt

Disney Co. have successful kids' networks, Laybourne noted.

"There are huge companies making pretty huge

investments for kids," Laybourne said. "And kids are richer for it."

Kate McEnroe, president of Romance, as well as American

Movie Classics, has her own theory about why more female-targeted networks haven't

emerged, while there are dozens of sports channels.

"For the first 10 years of the cable industry, from

1980 to 1990, most of the people empowered to make programming decisions were male,"

she said. "And it's easier to pick programming that you know: sports and news.

The challenge has been to make men realize that Lifetime is one niche network."

ONE IS ENOUGH

On her calls to MSOs about Romance, which currently reaches

13 million homes, McEnroe said she is sometimes told, "We have Lifetime --

that's enough."

One operator actually said that since Romance touts itself

as an escape for women, he was afraid that it might drive the divorce rate up by prompting

women to escape from their everyday lives, McEnroe said.

Mitchell said she walks the convention floor at every

National Show, looking to see if there are any new networks being launched for women, and

she sees none. There's a network for animal lovers, one for golf lovers and a flock

of sports networks, but no network dedicated to providing information and service-oriented

programming for women, she noted.

Yet on magazine stands, Mitchell added, there are droves of

women's magazines on topics such as finance, careers, cooking, health, relationships,

parenting, fashion, home decorating and beauty.

Like Mitchell, Laybourne sees a void in women's

programming in several areas.

"Lifetime is doing a good job with entertainment

programming for women who are 35-plus," she said, "but there is a huge

opportunity to try to do what Nickelodeon does for kids."

LIFETIME VS. ROMANCE?

Lifetime president Doug McCormick acknowledged that his

service, reaching 72 million homes, "holds up the mantle" in terms of

women's networks.

"There should be more, and we should start them,"

he added, referring to Lifetime Movie, a likely digital network, which, he said, will

create more space on the dial for women.

Some carriage deals have been signed for the new movie

network, according to McCormick, who added that he wasn't ready to announce them yet.

But he did project that Lifetime Movie will be in 3 million homes by the end of the year.

In a somewhat ironic turn, in some cases, Lifetime Movie

and Romance will be competing against each other for carriage. Linda Stuchell, vice

president of programming for Harron Communications Corp., carries Romance on systems with

100,000 subscribers. She is also talking to Lifetime about its new network, and she

questioned whether she has the space to carry two women-oriented movie networks on analog.

"We'll be making some choices," Stuchell

said.

Pam Burton, director of marketing at Prime Cable, said

she's waiting to see if Romance will live up to its promise and make an impression,

in terms of ratings. Whether or not a new network targeted toward women will fly depends

on the execution, she added.

"I guess some people would think that by being a

woman, you'd automatically want more genre-specific-with-gender programming,"

she said. "But for the most part, you have to evaluate it on its content."

ARE THEY

BEING SERVED?

In contrast to Laybourne, a number of programmers said they

believe that women are being well-served by cable now, through niche services such as Food

Network, Home & Garden Television and Encore Love Stories, as well as through broad

entertainment networks.

"I'm not sure that networks targeted to women is

the way to go," MTV: Music Television president Judy McGrath said.

MTV serves a young-adult audience, and it programs for both

genders, she said. Its animated hit, Daria, which features a strong female

character, was created by a woman, McGrath pointed out, and its on-air talent includes

role models such as Tabitha Sorenson.

At Nickelodeon, the programming mantra is to produce good

stories with strong characters that, by virtue of their quality, will appeal to both

genders, Zarghami said. As a result, Nick's audience breaks down roughly 50-50

between boys and girls.

A&E Network, which is more focused on its content than

its audience, doesn't air a program with the idea that it will skew toward women,

according to general manager Brooke Bailey Johnson.

"We're glad that we put on Pride and Prejudice,"

she said. "But we weren't thinking, 'This is a good thing to put on for

women.'"

According to Johnson, "It is kind of surprising that

you have more networks targeting children and men than women. But I don't know if

I'd say that there should be more women's networks."

Cartoon Network president Betty Cohen said cable channels

have to be targeted to women -- one-half of the population -- to be successful in getting

ratings, even if they don't overtly position themselves as "women's

networks."

Gems, reaching 5.5 million U.S. homes, carries

informational programming on topics such as cooking and health; entertainment such as

movies and novellas; and empowerment shows on successful women, said president Gary

McBride.

"Look at the difficulty of defining a women's

network," he said. "You need to find a common denominator but recognize the

diverse interests of your audience."

Food's prime demographic is women, but it doesn't

limit itself to them, and it deliberately tries to draw male viewers by featuring chefs

such as Emeril Lagasse, said Erica Gruen, the network's president.

"Food Network, as much as anyone, is a network for

women, but that's not our positioning," Gruen said.

There is plenty of TV programming for women now, she added.

"Women watch movies," Gruen said. "Women

watch game shows. Just because a network doesn't talk about women's issues

doesn't mean that women are underserved ... Most networks do target women. If women

watch, then they're successfully targeting women."

But Mitchell said she thinks that's the reason why

Food and HGTV -- which also doesn't present itself as a women's network -- are

booming.

"That's why they've grown so fast,"

Mitchell said. "They're strongly targeted women's networks."

In contrast, Zarghami argued that both networks are growing

rapidly because they appeal to men and women.

In addition to Lifetime Movie, there are several other

cable networks in the works that would tend to attract a large share of female viewers.

ABC is testing a proposed 24-hour soap-opera channel that would be targeted toward women,

but it is too early to know if it will be positioned as a women's network.

And this fall, E! Entertainment Television will debut

Style, a fashion-, design- and style-oriented programming service. But E! president Lee

Masters said Style won't be marketed as a women's network.

"We don't want to be exclusionary," Masters

said, "but we think that it will skew heavily female, and that's a wonderful

opportunity."

He added that he has started to hear some MSOs talk about

creating tiers of female-oriented programming.

Cable operators should be more concerned about targeting

women viewers, who handle 80 percent of the household bills, McEnroe said. And according

to Gruen, while men tend to decide which cable services to subscribe to, women decide what

should be dropped, so they are important to reach, in terms of retention.