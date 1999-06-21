DOCSIS Vendor Ranks Swell

Chicago -- The growing cadre of standards-based cable-modem

vendors bulged further at the National Show here last week.

With Cable Television Laboratories Inc. set to announce

Thursday (June 24) whether more vendors will be certified as meeting the Data Over Cable

Service Interface Specification interoperability protocols, the industry's annual

convention provided the stage for some big-name entrants to join the field and for others

to accelerate their certification strategies.

Telephone-networks giant Ericsson Inc. unveiled its

inaugural cable modem, while Zoom Telephonics Inc. introduced a DOCSIS 1.0 device that it

developed after its April acquisition of bankrupt Hayes Corp.'s modem business.

Separately, Terayon Communication Systems sped up its plans

to get a standards-certified modem to market, quietly showing off a DOCSIS 1.0-based

device that revises its initial strategy of waiting to offer a certified product until an

upcoming generation of the standard.

The mini-crush of modem entrants at a convention that did

not otherwise boast major modem-related developments may signal how vendors are seeing the

impact of DOCSIS certification on the buying decisions of system operators.

MSOs want to begin rolling out certified product directly

to customers as a prelude to direct retail availability.

"Truthfully, some of them are waiting for

certification before making order commitments," said James Treuhaft, North America

sales director for Samsung Telecommunications America Inc.'s networks division.

Ericsson said its DOCSIS 1.0-based "PipeRider"

cable modem, scheduled for October availability, is the first of a "Home Information

Pipeline" product lineup that will eventually include support for cable telephony and

home networking.

The PipeRider -- with a sleek form factor and available in

several bright colors -- is the first modem based on Broadcom Corp.'s

"3300-series" chips, according to Stephen Rapiejko, director of product

management at Ericsson's Lynchburg, Va., laboratories.

The product's most unique feature may be its

"PipeLock" button, enabling the user to disconnect the modem from the data

network without actually turning it off.

Rapiejko said that although cable modems are touted as an

always-on connection to the Internet, many users power them down at day's end for security

reasons. This leads to a surge in bandwidth demand on the network in the morning, when all

of those users reboot.

He added that Ericsson was promoting PipeLock to operators

as an aid for bandwidth management, as well as a consumer convenience feature.

The product -- which Ericsson will likely have ready for

DOCSIS 1.0 certification testing in the wave after next -- can be upgraded to DOCSIS 1.1

capability supporting telephony once the company gets that certification, Rapiejko said.

Zoom's cable modem should be available for the dry-run

DOCSIS 1.0 testing that begins July 6 at CableLabs in Louisville, Colo., according to Guy

Primiano, director of cable-modem products for Boston-based Zoom.

The modem can be upgraded to DOCSIS 1.1, and it will

support several standards-based local-area-networking options enabled by existing Zoom

products. Those include home-phoneline networking and wireless LAN, which uses the

company's "ZoomAir" wireless-network-interface card that inserts into a slot on

the front panel.

Terayon initially planned to roll out its first DOCSIS

modem once certification began next year for the 1.2 standard, but it later said it would

offer a 1.1-based product instead.

The company found that the competition among DOCSIS-based

product vendors was getting too heated to wait.

Terayon CEO Zaki Rakib said other factors were the delayed

start of 1.1-certification testing until early next year and the growing strategy by major

MSOs to deploy DOCSIS product to new cable-modem customers, instead of continuing to

supply proprietary units.

Terayon plans to enter a modem into 1.0 certification

testing "as soon as possible," and to submit its cable-modem-termination system

for DOCSIS qualification later this year, he added.

Rakib said that besides being able to offer customers both

proprietary and DOCSIS-based product, having a 1.0-certified product would give the

company more credibility once it begins offering the advanced DOCSIS 1.2 modem.

Modem silicon vendors were also busy.

Libit Signal Processing Ltd. displayed its

"proof-of-concept" PCI-interface modem card, incorporating a host-based modem

design that will run on Microsoft Corp.'s Windows CE operating-system platform.

Libit had been working with Intel Corp. on a possible

specification for CableLabs covering the host-based concept, which would cut product costs

by moving as much functionality as possible from the modem's components to the processor

and random-access memory of the host.

The host, in this case, would be a computer or an advanced

set-top box.

Libit vice president of sales Jacob Tanz said the company

had told CableLabs that it would display a host-based solution at the show.

"This demonstrates how quickly one can bring a

host-based product to the set-top or a PC [personal computer]," he added.

Libit also displayed a new set-top-box reference design for

the Microsoft TV platform, which incorporates Libit's embedded cable modem into a

second-generation set-top design from ATI Technologies Inc.

Libit and Broadcom are the only two silicon vendors so far

to supply modem chips to vendors that have won DOCSIS certification. Broadcom, like Libit,

also announced that it will work to support the Microsoft TV platform -- a strong

endorsement of the notion that vendors believe operators will be using that platform.

"Microsoft has taken a pretty active role in pushing

its platform as an open platform," Tanz said. "We are supporting

that."ATI's design includes its "Rage XPERT XL" 3-D and video-graphics chip

and its "Rage Theater" video in/out companion chip.

In other modem-related news, Samsung announced an order by

Canada's Le Groupe Vidéotron Itée for 10,000 of its "InfoRanger" DOCSIS

1.0-based modems for immediate deployment in the Montreal market.

Treuhaft said Samsung was also working on enhancements to

its DOCSIS 1.0-based product, including a universal-serial-bus connection and a PCI-card

(peripheral component interconnect), embedded version that can be software-upgraded to

DOCSIS 1.1.