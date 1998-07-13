DOCSIS Modems May Face Delays

Much-touted standards-based cable modems, expected to be in

stores by the holidays, may face delays into the first quarter of next year.

While leading MSOs have long made it clear that they want

the new modems in time to begin rollouts this fall, many have also raised the bar on the

performance levels that they expect from the gear.

Those expectations led to the development of new iterations

of the cable-data standard and to a split in demand between those that want something now

and those that want something better, later.

The upshot: Many vendors don't see the demand that

they were expecting as they get closer to production.

"I can anticipate that Bay [Networks Inc.] will ship

in excess of 200,000 [proprietary] modems in '99," said Karl May, vice president

and general manager of broadband technology at Bay, a leading supplier of cable modems

that is set to be acquired by Nortel.

But while the company is committed to begin shipping

standards-compliant modems by September in the thousands of units, "It's hard to

figure out where" they'll be shipped, May added.

"From the perspective of industry expectations, demand

is shaping up to be weaker than expected at this point in time," agreed Dick Day,

vice president and general manager of the marketing division within Motorola Inc.'s

multimedia group. "At Motorola, our feeling was and remains that the first quarter

[of 1999] will be the time frame when the transition to DOCSIS begins."

DOCSIS -- for Data Over Cable Service/Interoperability

Specification -- is the new name for the cable-modem standard formerly known as MCNS

(Multimedia Cable Network System).

Indeed, despite what sources described as large-volume

orders in the making from Tele-Communications Inc. and Rogers Cablesystems Inc., the

demand side of the picture is hazy.

Much is at stake over the next few months. Competitively,

the telephone industry is rushing to drive its alternative high-speed-data platform,

asymmetrical digital subscriber line, into retail distribution, with support from the same

computer interests that cable claims as partners.

"If we wait too long and telcos start deploying ADSL

everywhere, we'll be hurting," said Jorge Salinger, senior director for

digital-service networks at Adelphia Cable Communications.

At least one analyst noted that the MSOs' publicly

stated intentions are often "spinnable."

TCI has said that it wants to offer data services to 2.5

million customers by year-end; MediaOne, which is now partnered with Time Warner Cable in

the high-speed Road Runner venture, is reviewing responses to a recently issued request

for proposals in hopes of deploying DOCSIS modems.

But a look behind the surface optimism isn't as rosy.

Data strategists at Time Warner, for example, don't plan to make a move toward

ordering DOCSIS modems until the products are better-defined and tested.

Time Warner -- with more systems offering data services

than anyone -- will jump into the DOCSIS stream when the time is right, and it is not

prepared to say when that will be, said Mario Vecchi, chief technical officer of Road

Runner, in comments relayed by spokeswoman Sandy Colony.

"We're just not ready to talk about our plans in

any detail," Colony added.

The other MSO half of Road Runner said much the same thing.

"We'll have to wait and see until we get through

the RFP process to determine what the timing and other details will be," said Tom

Cullen, vice president of Internet services at MediaOne and chairman of the recently

formed Cable Broadband Forum.

Cullen said MediaOne could begin deploying standardized

modems "by the end of this year." He emphasized, "We at MediaOne are

adamant about moving forward."

The companies that are hungriest to get their hands on the

new modems are those with recently upgraded markets where conditions are ripe for

launching high-speed-data services.

Adelphia, for example, would love to move forward with

DOCSIS-headend deployments this fall, but that doesn't seem likely at this point,

Salinger said.

"The analogy that I use is that we're flying this

plane that's getting more and more weight added onto it as we get ever more systems

to the point where they're ready to launch two-way data services," Salinger

said. "We're at the point where we can't wait any longer."

Right now, it looks like the safe bet for Adelphia is the

proprietary system supplied by Com21 Inc., Salinger said.

"We don't think that MCNS modems will be

available in sufficient quantities and sufficiently tested for mass deployment until

sometime in the first quarter," he said.

While it's likely that some vendors will have product

available this fall -- with most of them using chips from Broadcom Corp. that represent an

early implementation of the DOCSIS standard -- the situation is hard to read. Currently,

no vendors have signaled that they're ready to go through the standards-certification

process at Cable Television Laboratories Inc.

Certification is "in the hands of the vendors,"

said Rouzbeh Yassini, executive consultant to the CableLabs DOCSIS project.

Yassini said vendors hoping to gain certification by late

August have until "noon on July 20" to submit their intentions to the

DOCSIS-certification team. Vendors that don't apply by then will have additional

opportunities every month for the rest of the year.

"To be honest, they're working at it, but the

quality has to be there and the stability has to be there," Yassini said. "If I

had to guess, we're within a 60-day window of people coming" to get certified.

While there should be enough DOCSIS 1.0-version chips from

Broadcom to spur a quick ramp-up to modem production, DOCSIS-complaint headend gear is

another matter.

"We're still waiting for [headend] chip

sets," said Andrew Audet, business director for data products at Motorola, adding

that demand for the company's proprietary system "has gone crazy over the last

couple of months."

Adding to the uncertainties has been "feature

creep." Vendors, eager to satisfy MSO desires, are continually adding features to

their proprietary systems that raise the bar on what the market expects from the DOCSIS

modems. That makes it hard for MSOs to know when to take the plunge.

"I've been concerned when I hear rumors that

several of our customers are pushing off the implementation of [DOCSIS] devices until we

achieve third- or fourth-generation maturation of the specifications," May said.

New uncertainty was injected into the extensions picture

over the past two weeks, when Broadcom told its customers that a planned chip -- the

3220B, which includes techniques to let operators differentiate classes of service -- will

not ship.

The reason why, Broadcom officials said, is because

production schedules for an integrated chip -- the 3300, which includes the features of

the 3220B -- had been accelerated to within one month of the planned ship date for the

3220B.

Cable-modem vendors took the news from Broadcom as an edict

that clouded the timing question.

Broadcom officials insisted last week that the demise of

the 3220B was "just a suggestion," and that they were "trying to gauge

reaction" from the cable-modem-vendor community.

"We think that what's best for the industry is to

bring the next-generation [integrated] chip out as soon as possible, which will take

significant costs out of the subscriber unit" -- on the order of 25 percent to 30

percent, which could drop the price of a $250 modem to $175 -- Broadcom CEO Henry Nicholas

said.

Operators said the timing is a minor issue because no

matter when they deploy DOCSIS modems, there will be strong consumer demand for them.