DIY Launches with Charter Carriage

Do It Yourself Network, the Home & Garden Television

spinoff, launches this week with a digital-carriage deal with Charter Communications in

place.

DIY -- which is hoping for both digital and analog

distribution -- will debut Thursday (Sept. 30). So far, the network has only closed an

affiliation agreement with Charter, according to Susan Packard, executive vice president

of affiliate sales, international and new business development for Scripps Networks.

Charter is in the process of deploying digital cable at its

systems, an MSO spokeswoman said, and DIY will be made available to digital subscribers as

the service is rolled out.

DIY, part of E.W. Scripps Co.'s cable stable, is in

the process of finalizing carriage agreements with several other MSOs, according to

Packard, as well as talking with AT&T Corp.'s Headend in the Sky digital platform

and direct-broadcast satellite providers.

To foster its digital distribution, DIY is also being

carried on a transponder that's offering digital feeds for a number of

brand-extension programming services. That pod includes The Biography Channel, History

Channel International, The Independent Film Channel, CNBC2, MuchMusic USA, Lifetime Movie

Network and ZDTV. Those networks began offering digital feeds to cable operators from that

transponder in July.

Packard said she expects DIY to have "very respectable

numbers," in terms of subscribers, by the Western Show in December.

Over a three-year period, Scripps will invest $15 million

to get DIY on track. The channel's strategy is to offer in-depth instructions on a

variety of topics, through both the video network and its Web site. That format will be

quite different from HGTV, which has evolved and broadened its programming, moving beyond

how-to shows.

"DIY is very specific, step-by-step instructional

programming," said Ed Spray, executive vice president of programming, new media and

research for Scripps Networks. "It's a very targeted approach. HGTV has

broadened, offering more ideas and inspiration in its programming. It's a much

broader-appeal network."

DIY's programming format is to air a five-hour block

each day, which will be repeated four times during that 24-hour period. That block will

include four hour-long hosted segments dedicated to a different HGTV topic: building and

remodeling; gardening and landscaping; design and decorating; and crafts and hobbies.

DIY's five-hour program block will also include a

half-hour show called Tools and Techniques,as well as another half-hour

segment that Spray has dubbed "crash course," covering a single topic during the

course of a week.

DIY will have a new five-hour block each day from now until

the end of the year, according to Spray. The network has produced 65 one-hour segments on

each of its four categories, so it has roughly 300 hours of programming in the can.

The four hour-long segments will each have their own hosts.

Their content will include program snippets culled from HGTV's library -- segments of

two to six minutes -- as well as originally produced programming.

At launch, close to 40 percent of DIY's programming

will be original, having been produced exclusively for the network, Spray said.

The Web site will include detailed step-by-step

instructions for 1,200 different projects, he added. This means that even TV viewers who

don't get DIY on cable can turn to the site for information.

"You can use the Web site without seeing the cable

network," Spray said.

Although DIY is starting out covering just four major

categories from HGTV with its programming, it will expand beyond that in the future, Spray

said. Eventually, the network will offer how-to advice on topics such as food -- with help

from sister Scripps service Food Network -- as well as finance and photography.

DIY also has plans to be fully interactive down the road.

It is already experimenting with Microsoft Corp.'s WebTV Networks unit, and it is

talking with Wink Communications Inc. and WorldGate Communications Inc. about making

interactivity an element of its programming, Spray said.